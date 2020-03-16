NEWS

Social media users slam Kanye West’s new Foam Runner, aka ‘Yeezy Crocs’

March 16, 2020
Kanye West‘s latest Yeezy designs might not have the equivalent sold-out success of his prior launches.

Followers first started buzzing regarding the 42-year-old rapper’s new Foam Runner footwear once more in June, when his 6-year-old daughter, North West, was seen carrying the unreleased prototypes, instantly inspiring comparisons to Crocs.

Now, devotees of the musician-turned-fashion designer are being dealt with to a extra in-depth check out the perforated foam clog, and the response has been decrease than impressed, to say the least.

An all-white mannequin of the shoe, which is rumored to have a 2020 launch date, appeared in an editorial inside the new scenario of not too way back relaunched journal The Face.

Social media users immediately started sharing their strong opinions regarding the slip-on. “It’s solely a chunk of 3D printed s—t,” wrote one follower, whereas one different added, “I’d pretty eat a pineapple pizza with a facet of raisins than placed on these.”

Although, as a third Twitter client recognized: “All people hating on yeezy crocs rn nevertheless lets see what happens after they drop.”

