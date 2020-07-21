Social Distance: The amazing series on the pandemic that Netflix is ​​preparing

It seems that the first audiovisual product on the coronavirus and the isolation is about to reach our homes thanks to Netflix and the title could not be more revealing: Social Distance.

The remotely produced program will focus on the “new, strange and perplexing reality we are all experiencing” in the wake of the pandemic of COVID-19

the producers said in a statement sent to Variety, page that gave the scoop on April 28.

The Venezuelan Diego Velasco (Zero hour) will direct remotely; showrunner Hilary Weisman Graham will handle the production from her living room and the actors will film themselves in their homes.

“We are passionate about finding the connection as we all stay at a distance,” executive producers Hilary Graham, Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann and Blake McCormick, known for working on the hit series, wrote in a press release. Orange is The New Black.

“We have been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about the current moment we are living: unique, personal and deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart and together. We challenge ourselves to do something new: create and produce virtually so that our cast and crew can stay healthy and safe, “the producers concluded.

For now, there are no more details of this production. The cast and release date are unknown. As soon as details are given, we will update this note.