Soccer will return to South America without kisses or hugs

South American football could return very soon, due to the de-escalation of the state of alarm in different countries of the region due to the coronavirus, but the discipline will not be as we once knew it.

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) announced on Wednesday May 13 a series of measures that will be applied when the most important tournaments in the region –Copa Libertadores and South American– restart. Among them, kisses on the ball, hugs between players and blowing your nose and spitting on the field of play are prohibited, “during and after the match in the competition area”.

The specific provisions, approved during the Conmebol Council meeting, which was held by video call and in which the 10 South American associations participated, have been reflected in a pdf document that anyone can have access to.

According to the document, players will not be able to exchange shirts and if they are on the benches they must wear face masks. Likewise, soccer players and referees must undergo temperature controls before each match and use individual bottles of water or isotonic drinks.

The coronavirus caused the temporary suspension of the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana in March. The first two days of the qualifying round for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, which were due to take place at the end of that month, were also postponed.

For now, the South American associations believe that in October the group stage of the Libertadores and the South American could resume, while the tie would resume between January and February 2021. However, there is still no official date because each country handles different dates for de-escalation.