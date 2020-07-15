Soap operas in times of viruses: the passion must continue

They wear masks and keep their distance, but when the cameras and searchlights are turned on, love prevails, and at times everything is as it was before the pandemic: physical contact, passionate kisses, uncovered faces.

Spanish-American television is unimaginable without a good melodrama, and the first efforts are being made in the region to produce soap operas under new sanitary measures. It is a technical, economic and health challenge, but producers know what people want to see.

In Mexico, one of the pioneers is “La mexicana y el guero”. The Televisa soap opera, produced by Nicandro Díaz and starring Itatí Cantoral, Luis Soler and Luis Roberto Guzmán, had to postpone filming in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, but he resumed his recordings in early June following a series of measures – at least indoors, since to date they are not allowed to film on the streets.

When the actors and production team arrive at the company’s facilities, the first thing to do is take their temperature. Everyone should wear face masks and plastic masks, and when they enter they measure their temperature a second time. Disinfecting mats, portable sinks and antibacterial gel are part of the new protocols.

The healthy distance is permanent. So much so that the directors now use a microphone. Makeup staff, also wearing masks and masks, constantly disinfect their materials and personalize them separately, for each actor. At meal times, the tables are zigzag-arranged and rotated, staggered.

But the proximity and the romantic scenes, although reduced, remain and are especially highlighted in the production calendar.

Unlike efforts like those on the US series “The Bold and the Beautiful” on CBS, where mannequins or real-life couples replace actors in the most intimate scenes in an imperceptible setting for the viewer, in “La mexicana y el güero ”these are performed with the same cast. The pandemic has not been incorporated, nor is it planned to be incorporated into the plot.

“They are normal love stories as we know them, we do not keep the distance,” says Díaz. “The reality is tough enough, the newscasts are tough enough, everything is happening so that we, who want to distract from it, are still reminding people of the coronavirus.”

One of the keys to start filming more safely have been the COVID-19 tests, which the cast undergoes before performing scenes with physical contact.

“Before starting I went through two test protocols from the company and I did a private test on my own … Every 15 days they are doing quick tests,” says Garcia, a Puerto Rican actor who plays an extremely jealous man. who has managed to rise in society, René.

He acknowledges that as one of the pioneering soap operas of the new reality they are “the guinea pig,” and he says that on a personal level it has been a period of extreme discipline: he leaves his house at 7:30 in the morning and does not return until 9:00 at night; She has dinner, studies her scripts and sleeps to start a new health protocol the next day.

In his case, he even quit smoking as a result of the pandemic, saying that everyone is “trying in the best possible way for a well-being environment.” He is also grateful to be able to earn money under the current circumstances. For now he has work until 2021, as the recordings are expected to continue until next year.

In Miami, the pandemic has also had a chilling effect on the television industry. The Univision and Telemundo networks are currently broadcasting soap operas that were already recorded.

Telemundo has not announced when it will restart production at its Miami studios. The Hispanic channel recently revealed that this year it will begin the recording of “La Lucía de Loli” with the Mexican actress Silvia Navarro, but did not detail when. Univision does not record soap operas locally; it is supplied with material from Televisa.

In the case of independent production companies such as SOMOS Productions, which works from Miami with companies such as Amazon, Netflix and Nickelodeon, this recently finished the recording of a new version of the youth classic “Get on my bike”, but two other projects that were planned were On hold: “Ginayei”, about a girl who studies music in Puerto Rico, and “Maleducadas”, about four rebellious teenagers who form a musical band in Argentina.

For now, their technicians work connected from their homes, editing and adding sound to “Get on my bike”, and have also done some castings for future projects via Zoom.

“The expectation is that for everything that is going to be produced there must be a new cost,” says Luis Villanueva, president of SOMOS.

He estimated that the coronavirus will increase the cost of productions by at least 7%, taking into account security measures such as medical consultants, COVID-19 tests, the use of masks and special protocols for makeup and clothing.

If someone from the cast or production crew were to get the coronavirus, it will need to be quarantined, but it may also be necessary to quarantine others, and this would extend the recording times and thus costs.

“There is no way for people to kiss away,” says Villanueva, of Venezuelan origin. “They are going to be the same, but they are going to have to have a number of medical checks before that contact.”

In Brazil, more than three months after the slowdown in filming due to the health crisis, the Globo chain, the largest soap opera producer in the country, still has not set a date to resume recording.

Globo, known for internationally successful soap operas such as “El clon” (2001) and “Avenida Brasil” (2012), will implement protocols that will cover all stages of production in recording sets, which were presented by industry unions audiovisual to gradually resume activities in cities that include Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, where most of the country’s audiovisual content is produced.

Brazilian protocols include avoiding scenes with hugs, kisses, and other physical contact during the first two phases of resuming activities. If such contact is necessary, the hiring of actors who live together will be encouraged. Outside of the set, actors and other staff should maintain the minimum social distance required by local authorities and wash their hands often with soap and water or alcohol. The equipment will be routinely sanitized.

The daily evaluation of the health of those who work in the studies is also foreseen through blood temperature and oxygen checks, among others. And everyone should wear personal protective equipment like masks and chinstraps.

In Spain, in the Boadilla del Monte industrial estate on the outskirts of Madrid, access to one of the warehouses that house the film sets is staggered. They all wear a mask and keep their distance while a security worker takes their temperature one by one and asks them to clean their hands and shoes. They are scriptwriters, technicians and actors in “Mercado Central”, a soap opera produced by Diagonal TV that has been broadcast by the Spanish television channel last year.

On the screen, viewers will notice a few differences in the next chapters: scenes without kisses, no hugs, no children. But inside the set, everything is very different. There are protective masks and equipment disinfection; snack trays have been replaced by individual lunch bags, and only properly protected members of the makeup team can touch the actors.

Actors remove their masks just a few seconds before “action” is called out.

“The actors are the ones who stand up, they have to be very protected,” says the director of the series, Joan Noguera.

For its protagonist, Jesús Olmedo, it is an effort for the common good: “From the production company to fellow actors and technical team, we know that we are playing as a team and that we are 150, 200 families that depend on this, that there is no thing to make jokes or do crazy things.

Salomon reported from Miami. AP journalists Bernat Armangue in Madrid, and David Biller and Marcelo de Sousa in Rio de Janeiro, contributed to this report.