So Help Me Todd Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know

Over the past few years, several OTT platforms and streaming services have launched a combination of distinctive drama genres, such as a fusion of horror-action, comedy, and thriller. And viewers also enjoyed such unique content.

Here, we will present one such drama series that has perfectly blended legal drama and comedy to provide mesmerizing experience. So Help Me Todd is an American legal drama with a pinch of humor to the storyline.

The first season of So Help Me Todd was released on the CBS networks on September 29, 2022. In February 2023, makers announced that The So Help Me Todd will return for the second season.

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Release Date

So Help Me Todd is an American legal comedy-drama surrounded by light-hearted comedy incidents. The show was created and developed by Scott Prendergast, and it has starred celebrities like Marcia Gay Harden, Skylar Astin, Rosa Evangelina, and many others.

Now, the show has remained a successful legal comedy-drama, and fans have praised the unique storyline of the show. Not only that but So Help Me Todd has also received 7.5/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which suggest that the show has enough potential to be released for the second season.

Regarding the official release date, unfortunately, makers have not said a word about the premiere date of So Help Me Todd Season 3. Despite the show being confirmed for the second season, an official announcement has yet to be made public.

So Help Me Todd Season Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

So Help Me Todd is a fantastic legal drama comedy series that revolves around the black sheep, Todd (Skylar Astin), who belongs to a family of successful lawyers. But unfortunately, Todd couldn’t get his direction to achieve enough success.



As the story progresses, Todd works as a private investigator at her mother’s law firm. Her mother, Margaret, is also a renowned attorney like other family members. Todd and her mother started solving different cases and learning about the ups and downs of their complicated relationships.

Apart from Todd and her mother, Margaret, we have also seen characters like Susan (Inga Schlingmann), Lyle (Tristen J. Winger), Gus Easton (Jeffrey Nordling), and many others.

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Cast Members List

The show could only get the desired recognition with the excellent performances of featured actors and actresses. No matter how much work you have done on the screenwriting, dialogues, and production, if you lack in finding a suitable cast for the show, it will ruin all the hard work and patience.



For that instance, the makers have featured many talented cast members for So Help Me Todd Season 1. Since they have not revealed the names for the upcoming seasons of the So Help Me Todd drama series, we have provided a complete list of cast members of So Help Me Todd Season 1.

Marcia Gay Harden as Margaret

Tristen J. Winger as Lyle

Madeline Wise as Allison

Skylar Astin as Todd

Inga Schlingmann as Susan

Jeffrey Nordling as Gus Easton

Rosa Evangelina Arredondo as Francey

Briga Heelan as Amy

Clayton James as Chuck Grant

Leslie Silva as Beverly Crest

Above mentioned cast members may return for the second run of the So Help Me Todd series. And not only that, but we may also see some new cast members in the upcoming seasons.

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Episode Title List

Since no official information has been revealed for the episode titles of So Help Me Todd Season 2, we have added a complete list of episode titles of the first season.

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Episode 01 – “Pilot”

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Episode 02 – “Co-Pilot”

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Episode 03 – “Second Second Chance”

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Episode 04 – “Corduroy Briefs”

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Episode 05 – “Let The Wright One In”

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Episode 06 – “So Help Me Pod”

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Episode 07 – “Long Lost Lawrence”

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Episode 08 – “Big Bang Theories”

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Episode 09 – “Swipe Wright”

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Episode 10 – “The Devil You Know”

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Episode 11 – “Side Effects May Include Murder”

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Episode 12 – “Psilo – Sibling”

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Episode 13 – “Wall of Fire”

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Episode 14 – “Against All Todds”

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Episode 15 – “Ivan The Terrible”

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Episode 16 – “Twelve Worried Persons”

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Episode 17 – “The First Date Is The Deepest”

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Episode 18 – “Gloom And Boom”

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Episode 19 – “86’d”

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Episode 20 – “More Fang For Your Chuck”

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Episode 21 – “Are You There Todd? It’s Me Margaret”

Where To Watch So Help Me Todd Season 2?

Scott Prendergast’s So Help Me Todd is one of the most highly anticipated legal comedy-drama. Many fans have held their hearts to know about the show’s future. It has not only featured talented actors and actresses, but the show has also combined the legal and comedy-drama of a private investigator.

tl;dr: we're coming back for more 🫶. Get your ducks in a row — Season 2 of #SoHelpMeTodd will be here soon… pic.twitter.com/LCjlg6Aj3z — So Help Me Todd (@SoHelpMeCBS) February 2, 2023

If you haven’t watched So Help Me Todd’s first installment, you can stream it on CBS networks. If there is a second season of So Help Me, Todd, it will be released on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In So Help Me Todd Season 2?

Generally, the number of episodes of any show or season depends on various factors such as screenwriting, story length, etc. Similarly, makers have yet to share the exact number of episodes for the second season of the So Help Me Todd drama series.



Still, if we look at the earlier release, the showrunners have released twenty-one episodes in the first season. So Help Me Todd Season 2 will release twenty or more episodes.

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Makers Team

So Help Me Todd is a US-based legal dramedy series created and developed by famous screenwriter Scott Prendergast. In addition to that, Scott has also served as the show’s executive producer along with Michael Spiller, Jay McGraw, Phillip C. McGraw, Julia Eisenman, and others.

You heard the people!!! Tonight's the night. Don't be tardy to the party. 9/8c. #SoHelpMeTodd pic.twitter.com/8K00kzkS4X — So Help Me Todd (@SoHelpMeCBS) May 18, 2023

Apart from the creators and show’s executive producers, So Help Me Todd has also included Eric Tremi and Stephen Jackson for the cinematography.

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Trailer Release

We will add it here once the showrunners release the official teaser trailer for So Help Me Todd Season 2.

Until then, click on the link above to watch the official trailer of So Help Me Todd Season 1.

Final Thoughts

So now you have all the information about the So Help Me Todd Season 2 release date. The first season has received a good response from the viewers and critics, and fans are now demanding a second season for the same.

But as we mentioned above, no official release date has been made public for the second season of So Help Me Todd; we don’t know when the makers will release the upcoming season. But you don’t need to worry about the latest updates. We will update you with the latest information whenever showrunners announce the official release date.