Snowpiercer Series Premiere Date Moved Up Two Weeks On TNT

The TNT Snowpiercer present will now hit tv screens two week sooner than deliberate. The previous few weeks have been a tough time for a lot of and the leisure trade has to not been resistant to the results of the coronavirus. It appears that evidently every single day, we hear a couple of new film or present getting its launch pushed again. To not point out, the opposite unfinished initiatives which have needed to delay filming.

The tv adaptation of Snowpiercer is defying this new pattern, with Selection reporting that it’ll launch two weeks sooner than initially introduced. The present, which is ready to premiere on TNT, will now be out there to observe on Might 17th slightly than its unique date of Might 31st.

Associated: 10 Films To Watch If You Love Snowpiercer

When discussing Snowpiercer in an official assertion, TNT normal supervisor Brett Weitz talked about his pleasure for the TV present. Describing it as “some of the anticipated unique sequence of 2020,” he recommended its daring and considerate method, saying it can resonate with audiences who’re “craving thrilling, participating, edge-of-your-seat content material that speaks to them on a deeper degree.”

Snowpiercer on TNT relies on the 2013 movie of the identical title directed by current Oscar Finest Image winner Bong Joon Ho. It takes place in a futuristic world through which the world has change into a frozen wasteland the place all survivors are pressured to stay on a prepare which circles the globe. It stars Jennifer Connelly, with Bong Joon Ho serving as an government producer.

Extra: Most Anticipated Sci-Fi TV Exhibits of 2020

Supply: Selection

Superman & Lois TV Present Recasts Arrowverse Character From Supergirl