NEWS

Snowpiercer Series Premiere Date Moved Up Two Weeks On TNT

April 3, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read

The TNT Snowpiercer present will now hit tv screens two week sooner than deliberate. The previous few weeks have been a tough time for a lot of and the leisure trade has to not been resistant to the results of the coronavirus. It appears that evidently every single day, we hear a couple of new film or present getting its launch pushed again. To not point out, the opposite unfinished initiatives which have needed to delay filming.

The tv adaptation of Snowpiercer is defying this new pattern, with Selection reporting that it’ll launch two weeks sooner than initially introduced. The present, which is ready to premiere on TNT, will now be out there to observe on Might 17th slightly than its unique date of Might 31st.

Associated: 10 Films To Watch If You Love Snowpiercer

When discussing Snowpiercer in an official assertion, TNT normal supervisor Brett Weitz talked about his pleasure for the TV present. Describing it as some of the anticipated unique sequence of 2020,” he recommended its daring and considerate method, saying it can resonate with audiences who’re “craving thrilling, participating, edge-of-your-seat content material that speaks to them on a deeper degree.”

Daveed Diggs in Snowpiercer TV show

Snowpiercer on TNT relies on the 2013 movie of the identical title directed by current Oscar Finest Image winner Bong Joon Ho. It takes place in a futuristic world through which the world has change into a frozen wasteland the place all survivors are pressured to stay on a prepare which circles the globe. It stars Jennifer Connelly, with Bong Joon Ho serving as an government producer.

Extra: Most Anticipated Sci-Fi TV Exhibits of 2020

Supply: Selection

Superman & Lois TV Present Recasts Arrowverse Character From Supergirl

About The Creator

Scott Wooldridge is a author primarily based in Westlake Village, CA. A graduate of UCLA’s Historical past program, Scott is an avid leisure fan along with his personal weblog that opinions the most recent motion pictures and TV exhibits. Whether or not it’s big-budget blockbusters or small time indies, he loves all of it. He performs tennis, cooks, and his a citizen of three totally different international locations(US, Italy, Switzerland).

Extra About Scott Wooldridge

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.