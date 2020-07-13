Snowpiercer: Jennifer Connelly dominates this television adaptation of TNT

TNT



I have been thinking about survival at all costs for several weeks. Since the cinemas, theaters, bookstores and museums closed and I started reading a post-apocalyptic novel whose protagonist lives by the motto “survival is insufficient”.

So TNT’s new post-apocalyptic proposal, Snowpiercer, I found it perfectly timely. This 10-episode series premieres on May 17 in the United States and will air one episode every Sunday after that. It will be available internationally on Netflix starting May 25.

Snowpiercer has the co-creator of Orphan Black, Graeme Manson, as showrunner and it’s based on the eponymous 2013 movie from Bong Joon-ho starring Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton. The series is also an adaptation of the French graphic novel The Transperneige, that inspired the Joon-ho movie. The South Korean director serves as executive producer on this series.

In Snowpiercer, the series, the Earth has finally succumbed to the excesses of humanity. The planet is uninhabitable, its center is frozen after “men of science” tried to fight global warming in extreme cold. The only survivors circle the planet in a train of 1,001 wagons. They have been on board this fragile and experimental ecosystem for almost seven years. If the train’s engine stops, life in Snowpiercer will not be sustainable.

Jennifer Connelly has the juiciest role of Snowpiercer. She plays Melanie, the head of the hospitality department and an engineer educated at MIT and Yale. Melanie literally does it all aboard Snowpiercer. You can ease a first-class fight over sauna use (Europeans are blushing American passengers again by not wearing bathing suits), take control of the train’s engine, or try to resolve the gas-imbalance Methane after Snowpiercer’s cattle have an accident.

“You have to make sacrifices,” he says to a young engineer apprentice. “The needs of the train are more important than your happiness. We are engineers, we keep the world alive.”

TNT



Oscar winner for A Beautiful Mind she is simply magnificent playing this multifaceted woman. It can be warm and friendly, authoritative and imposing or just threatening in a matter of moments. It is a role that demonstrates, once again, that television tends to reward established actresses with opportunities that can hardly be found in film.

Melanie, who is also “the voice of the train” and uses Snowpiercer’s public address service to keep passengers informed, has a problem to solve when the series begins: there has been a third-class murder. So she draws on the only homicide detective on board to try to figure out who the killer is. Everything in Snowpiercer “survives at the mercy of your balance.” The victim was a confidant, and another murder could lead to further imbalance in the system.

The detective in question, Andre, is portrayed by Daveed Diggs from the original cast of the musical. Hamilton. Andre is also the reluctant leader of passengers who do not have a ticket and who survive in the last car, also called Tail.

The murder investigation gives a mystery aspect to Snowpiercer in the first episodes. You can almost see the parallels with Murder on the Orient Express, snow accumulations included. But this is not The Killing: Apocalyptic edition. The murder is a device to move the plot forward and get Andre out of the Tail area. With it, the viewer sees the different intrigues that plague the Snowpiercer wagons. By the time we know who the killer is, we’re actually more interested in another secret.

Andre describes Snowpiercer as a “fortress for the classes” and that is the theme of the series. Snowpiercer makes a comment on social class and immigration. Its population is categorized into Tail and third, second and first classes. The class grants very different privileges and duties to its members. We are told about checkpoints and borders to separate passengers. The class upgrade process is not unlike the immigration system in many developed countries. The Tail area is the most oppressed in Snowpiercer. Its members are poorly nourished and have no access to running water, daylight, or medical care. There is always a rebellion in the process of boiling, but the last one was in year 3 and cost 62 dead and 15 arms.

TNT



This television adaptation exists independently of the film. Share with her some ingredients such as constant mentions to Wilford, the brain of Snowpiercer. Both talk about addiction to a drug called Kronole and human-sized drawers are used to confine the population. But the series is less raw and disturbing. Its violence is less stylized. There are no conversations about what human babies taste like. And he doesn’t feel the need to specify the ingredients of the protein blocks that the 400 members of Tail receive as food in as dramatic a way as the film does.

The television version of Snowpiercer It made me think of the delicate balance between the corrupt capacity of power and what it means to look after the good of the majority. All this while keeping me entertained and wanting most of the characters to succeed, even though they often found themselves on opposite sides of the conflict. The series also finds moments for human connection, romance, and sex.

Music is used sparingly and with deliberate intent. Like the vinyl version of Bobby Vinton’s “Sealed with a Kiss” that one of the top female passengers has the option to play. Or the version of “Bad Religion” by Frank Ocean, sung by the madam of the night entertainment car before a hypnotized audience.

Survival is insufficient. Luckily, we still have television series.

2020-2021 film premiere schedule after coronavirus delays [fotos] To see photos