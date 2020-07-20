Snoop Dogg and the MS Band cheer us up with the Curse

The famous rapper Snoop Dogg and the Banda MS, by Sergio Lizárraga, came together to create “La Maldicion”, a song sung in Spanish and English, that talks about missing a person, ideal to dedicate if you are separated from your love for confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You just don’t know how much love hurts. You don’t know how much your heart hurts. It’s just the effect you caused on me. The curse of missing you,” the song begins and then the rapper is heard reciting: “Every time you leave. There’s only one thing that I know. What’s that? Baby I miss you. “

In the video of the song – which you can see below – Snoop Dogg and vocalists Alan Manuel Ramírez Salcido, Oswaldo Silvas Carreón (Walo), interact in an animated version.

According to the Latinus website, this collaboration is not a surprise, because Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. – real name of the famous Snoop Dogg – is a great admirer of the MS Band, formed in 2003. “Even last February, the The band and the rapper announced that they would be together on stage at a concert called “Two Cultures, One Union” on July 11 in California, which event has not yet been postponed or canceled by the Covid-19 crisis, as reported by the entertainment page.

On Twitter, followers of Snoop Dogg and MS (initials of Mazatlán and Sinaloa), quickly responded to the premiere of the topic. One of the most enthusiastic was the actor Gael García Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle): “Wórales, this is indeed the post-postmodernism we were waiting for. What a role they brought out! Congratulations BandaMS and its new member @SnoopDogg”.

Wórales, this is indeed the post-postmodernism we were waiting for. What a role they got! Congratulations BandaMS and its new member @SnoopDogg https://t.co/YyXWbAjiv1 — Gael García Bernal (@GaelGarciaB) May 1, 2020

These are other reactions left by the premiere of the topic on Twitter:

Next in effects of the weed the new song of #SnoopDog hahaha the truth that it is a laugh mate especially the video, of those unimaginable combinations https://t.co/iPJLseoTuL – Julie CarTo (@CartoArq) May 1, 2020

Friday? The day begins with the news of Snoop Dog’s collaboration with Banda MS. “What a curse”, is called the song. The ft. Is the Slash-Martha Sánchez of this generation pic.twitter.com/9SR91OVYYP — Yussel Dardón (@ydardon) May 1, 2020

