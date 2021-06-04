Sneakerheads Series Download in HD Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Downloadhub

Sneakerheads is an American comedy tv series. The series Sneakerheads follows the story of Devin.

He is a former Sneakerhead, but eventually, he is now a stay-at-home dad. He finds himself deep after meeting with is one of his old friends named Bobby.

Bobby has crazy schemes, and Devin falls for those schemes. Later, the duo goes to search for the most elusive kicks in the game to get the money back.

Jay Longino created the series Sneakerheads. Haim Mazar gave the music in the series Sneakerheads.

The series Sneakerheads was executively produced by Inny Clemons, Jay Longino, Will Gluck, Richard Schwartz, Jason Belleville, Dave Meyers, Brendan Bragg, Kevin Mann, Justin Killion and Rob Grable.

The series Sneakerheads was produced by Christopher Boyd, Toby Louie, Andrew Bachelor, and Allen Maldonado.

Scott Cunningham completed the cinematography of the series Sneakerheads. It was edited by David Blackburn and Gena Fridman.

There are a total of six episodes in the series Sneakerheads. Each episode’s running time of the series Sneakerheads is 22 to 24 minutes.

The series Sneakerheads was made under Secret Society Films, Size 13 Productions, Complex Networks, Haven Entertainment, and Olive Bridge.

The series Sneakerheads was directed by Dave Meyers. It was written by Jay Longino, Jason Belleville, Rose McAleese, Carl Tart, Kara Brown, and Inny Clemons.

Let’s see the cast of the series Sneakerheads.

Sneakerheads Cast:

Find the cast of the series Sneakerheads below.

Allen Maldonado as Devin Andrew Bachelor as Bobby Jearnest Corchado as Nori Matthew Josten as Stuey Yaani King as Christine Justin Lee as Cole Aja Evans as Gia

Let’s talk about the release date of the series Sneakerheads.

Sneakerheads Release Date:

The series Sneakerheads was released on 25th September 2020 on the OTT platform Netflix. All episodes of the series Sneakerheads were released on the same day of the release.

The series Sneakerheads has received 6.2 out of 10 on IMDb. The second season of the series Sneakerheads has not been announced yet.

Sneakerheads Trailer:

Watch the trailer of the series Sneakerheads below. It was released by Netflix on 10th September 2020.

