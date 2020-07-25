Snapchat wins users amid the coronavirus crisis

Angela Lang / CNET



Snapchat increased its number of users in the first three months of 2020 as people turned to the messaging app to keep in touch with their closest friends and family.

Snap, the app’s parent company, said on April 21 that the app accounted for 229 million daily active users in the first quarter of the year, up 20 percent from the same period last year. Snapchat had 218 million users in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Like other social networks like Facebook, Snapchat has seen an increase in usage during the coronavirus pandemic. In early April, the company said photos sent between friends and group chats reached a record high. Communication between friends on the social network increased more than 30 percent in the last week of March compared to the last week of January. Average time spent on application also increased by more than 20 percent over the same period, with higher growth rates in France and the UK.

Snapchat users are also using voice and video calls more. The company said call usage has grown more than 50 percent from the end of February to the end of March. It also adds that users spend more time playing games and using augmented reality effects in the app. Last week Snap launched a resource center to help businesses. “Snapchat is helping people stay close to their friends and family while they are physically separated, and I am proud of our team for overcoming the many challenges of working from home during this time, as we continue to grow our business and support those affected. on COVID-19, “Snap Chief Executive Evan Spiegel said in a statement.

Debra Aho Williamson, an analyst at eMarketer, said user growth was expected due to the confinement of people in their homes due to the pandemic. Snap’s ad revenue was also higher than analysts expected. The company reported revenue of $ 462 million, beating Wall Street estimates of $ 428.8 million. “If advertisers cut Snapchat advertising budgets, they may not have done so in large numbers before the end of the quarter,” the analyst said. “I think the second quarter will be an even more important period to analyze,” he added.

Spiegel said during a call with analysts that although advertisers weren’t spending as much due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company had seen notable revenue growth in the first two months of the quarter, which offset its slower growth rate in March. The company lost 21 cents a share versus the estimated loss of 20 cents a share. Excluding certain expenses, Snap lost 8 cents a share in the first quarter, a slightly worse result than the loss of 7 cents a share expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Snap chief financial officer Derek Andersen said the company is “cautiously optimistic” about its future advertising business, even as it resists the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. “It will depend a lot on how the world and governments handle the coronavirus in the future,” he said. “I also want to point out that there are many things that we do not know and therefore I think it is difficult to predict exactly what trends will look like in the future,” added Andersen.

