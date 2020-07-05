Snapchat will stop promoting the Donald Trump account

Getty Images



Snapchat stopped promoting the account of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, within the Discover platform, since according to the company “it will not amplify the voices that incite racial violence and injustice.”

“We are not currently promoting the president’s content on Snapchat’s Discover platform,” a Snap spokesperson told CNET en Español. “Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we join with all who seek peace, love, equality and justice in the United States.”

For his part, Evan Spiegel, executive president of Snap, wrote in an internal statement, which was later made public, that this measure was to make clear the actions of the social network considering that “there is no gray area when it comes to racism , violence and injustice. ”

Spiegel indicated that Snapchat will not promote accounts linked to people who “incite racial violence, whether they do so inside or outside our platform.” Snap indicated that while it will not promote the Trump account within Discover, its profile will not be blocked and it will not be unsubscribed.

According to a Snap spokesperson, this decision was made over the weekend after Trump threatened via Twitter to send the “most vicious dogs and the most sinister weapons” to protesters who are part of the protests that erupted after the murder of George Floyd by a police officer.

This was not the only Trump publication to have created controversy, as on Thursday, May 28, the president wrote on Twitter that the army “will be there if necessary and that when the looting begins, the shooting will begin.” Twitter was the first social network to react, and has since hidden several posts from Trump and the White House, under the premise that they violate the platform’s rules by glorifying violence.

In response, the Trump government issued the week of May 25 an executive order that seeks to impose more control over social networks. A few days later, a group that has the support of Facebook, Twitter and Google filed a lawsuit against the president for violating the right to free expression.

However, Facebook has taken a different path, as the social network has decided not to censor or tag the president’s posts. In the words of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, although he was “in complete disagreement with the way the president spoke [sobre las protestas en Minneapolis]”His responsibility was to react not personally but as the leader of an institution that is committed to freedom of expression.

