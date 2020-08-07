Snapchat to launch TikTok-like feature this year: report

Angela Lang / CNET



Snapchat users will soon be able to add songs to their videos. Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, has signed song rights agreements with several music companies, including Warner Music Group, Universal Music Publishing Group, and Merlin.

Snap reported plans to test the new feature in New Zealand and Australia starting August 3; A broader rollout is planned later this year, according to a Bloomberg report on Monday, Aug. 3.

The feature will let your friends send you Snaps with music. You’ll be able to view the album art, song title and name of the artist. In addition, a link to play the song will open a web view to Linkfire so you can listen to the full song on your favorite music streaming platform like Spotify, Apple Music and SoundCloud, according to a release from Snapchat.

“We are always looking for new ways to give Snapchatters creative tools to express themselves. Music is a new dimension that they can add to their Snaps,” a Snapchat spokesperson said in a statement Monday, August 3.

Snapchat’s new feature may be the company’s first attempt to compete with the popular TikTok app, which has been targeted by several governments. The Donald Trump administration has said it wants to ban the app. AND Microsoft has confirmed that it is in negotiations to acquire the app from parent company ByteDance.



