Snapchat launches filter that measures social distancing: report

Snapchat / Engadget



Snapchat has released a filter that helps you follow the safety guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

According to an Engadget report, the filter is based on augmented reality and is called “My Social Distance” and shows through the phone screen a circular area within which there should be no person to maintain thus, the safety distance recommended by the WHO to avoid coronavirus infections.

In addition to this filter, Snapchat also launched a filter with animated recommendations and reminders on how to wash your hands, stay home, and the importance of not touching your face. Both lenses link to the WHO website with additional safety tips. At the moment we do not know when these lenses will arrive for everyone, but at the time of writing CNET in Spanish could not verify that they were available. We send Snapchat a request for additional comments and will update as soon as we have a response.

The coronavirus has forced us to change the way in which we relate to avoid infections and slow down the curve of the pandemic. Many governments have taken strict measures, forcing people to stay at home indefinitely so that the number of infections is no longer increasing.

The coronavirus was detected in the city of Wuhan, China, and as of April 1, it had infected more than 862,000 people and caused more than 43,000 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the WHO officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.

