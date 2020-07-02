Snapchat augmented reality glasses can span entire streets

Snapchat



Snapchat, like many companies, pursues augmented reality (AR) fervently, with AR smart glasses on the horizon. The company’s latest AR tools, unveiled at its developer meeting on Thursday, go one step further, incorporating world mapping, collaborative AR capabilities into urban-street-sized experiences. They are called Local Lenses and they promise to transform entire neighborhoods of the city into interactive pieces.

Snapchat’s previous Landmark Lenses worked in specific and iconic locations, such as the Flatiron building in New York, incorporating augmented reality images above the building to share photos or videos. Some Snap Lenses already transformed areas with other effects. Local Lenses will develop a map of a larger area in what is called “point cloud”, which will allow many people to walk around, see and create in the same visually altered version of reality .

Collaborative augmented reality that reaches the world is in the sights of various companies at the moment, including Microsoft, Apple, Google and the developer of Pokemon Go, NianticAnd it is clearly the next step on the road to the future of smart glasses.

Snapchat is developing several other things about AR and real-world scanning: It’s expanding its tools to transform the face and world of its glasses to other apps (MLB was announced to be one of its partners), which means There could be other places where the wild Snap effects start showing up besides Snapchat.

Other additional tools will allow the creators of the glasses to add their own neural networks and artificial intelligence to their own creations, which means a wide range of possible effects that alter reality, or games, purchasing tools, scanning the world or even works of art. Photographic filter company Prisma is one of Snapchat’s first partners in machine learning glasses, as seen in the video above. Also, Snapchat is adding a reality scan similar to what it does Google Lens to recognize plants and dogs.

But the large-scale mapping of reality in AR seems like the most surprising development, despite Snapchat hinting at this direction last year.

According to Snap’s vice president of camera platform Eitan Pilipski, Snap’s Local Lenses first target private, larger-scale locations, such as baseball stadiums or museums. But Snap’s promotional video shows people painting and walking on a street in the transformed city thanks to Local Lens. Artists could unlock this to generate collaborative art, or activists to raise awareness, or there could be historical tools to develop an urban guide.

There’s also a question of how many would access these tools, who would curate them, and how collaborations would be moderated.

“For the most part, when we announce a new location or a new landmark, it is generally associated with a creative direction that we are trying to inspire — we work with an artist, we work with a partner who basically wants to show something, like a narrative” Pilipski says about how the future of large-scale AR will work. “Ultimately, we provide tools for our partners to activate those places.”

Pilipski emphasizes that at this time, cloud spots will be created in physical spaces in areas where communities have publicly authorized. “At the same time, we want to make sure that companies can also activate their own benchmarks, because they have the rights to do so.”

The challenge of mixing AR with real-life spaces can raise new questions: Who has the right to transform a site and would that be seen as inspiring or offensive?

“Each site is unique,” says Pilipski. “For places we have launched [el AR] that have an important meaning, like, say, a sacred place or a historical monument, we are going to make sure that we are, basically, calculating all the possibilities and we have thought deeply about activating those locations.

“That is the approach we are taking for each glasses we promote … we are making sure that we are channeling all the diverse opinions that exist to do something like this because we want to do something that preferably does not harm our community. At the same time, We will make mistakes. And when that happens, and when someone tells us, hey, this is probably not the best idea, we will take the necessary steps to react to that. “

Will this mean that public spaces will increasingly become areas where people live in AR layers, and will there be spaces that will not be mapped? Pilipski explained that he does not know of regulations or policies that prevent a cloud point from being created or an augmented reality activation. Although when it comes to a private place it is a different story.

“At the same time, we are very thoughtful and very sensitive to that. If you look at the benchmarks we have launched – I think there are currently more than 20 – we have made sure to do it in a way that empowers the community, but by At the same time we try to be sensitive and not do something too crazy. “