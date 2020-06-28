Snapchat apologizes for the Juneteenth commemorative filter

Snapchat has apologized for the filter – or lens as the company calls it – created to commemorate Juneteenth, which is observed every June 19 in the United States to commemorate the end of slavery. The filter in question invited Snap users to smile to break virtual chains that appeared in front of a pan-African flag.

“We deeply apologize for the offensiveness of the Juneteenth filter. The filter that was active was not approved through our review process. We are investigating to ensure this does not happen again,” Snapchat posted June 19 on its Twitter account.

The filter, already removed from the platform, containing the caption “Juneteenth Freedom Day” (Juneteenth Freedom Day) quickly received criticism from several users on Twitter, who questioned the diversity within the company.

“We deeply apologize to members of the Snapchat community who found this lens offensive,” a Snap spokesperson told CNET en Español. “A diverse group of Snap team members were involved in developing the concept, but a version of the filter that was released this morning for Snapchatters had not been approved through our review process. We are investigating why this error occurred to be able to avoid it in the future. “

On Freedom Day or Jubilee Day, Juneteenth is celebrated in 48 U.S. states, and companies within the tech industry like Spotify, Twitter, and Lyft have added it to their calendars as official holidays. This year Juneteenth has grown in strength as Black Lives Matter protests against racial injustice and police brutality, sparked by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Rayshard Brooks.