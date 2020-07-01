Snapchat allows you to use third-party apps within your chat

Angela Lang / CNET



Snapchat continues to renew itself with new features to set itself apart from the competition.

The ephemeral content application announced Sba tray Minis, a set of apps developed by third parties that are integrated into your chat, with which it seeks to improve the social experience with functions such as buying movie tickets, meditating in groups or organizing events.

Altogether Snapchat offers seven Minis (their name is so because they are miniature apps). Among them is an app to coordinate the agenda in the next edition of the Coachella music festival, a miniature version of the Headspace meditation app or a version of the app to buy movie tickets, Atom.

In a recent interview with The Verge, the CEO of Snapchat, Evan Spiegel said that Minis would help the company extend its reach in e-commerce by expanding social purchasing options. Minis will arrive in the next few weeks for all users with an update.

Despite the fact that Snapchat is in a very competitive market, that of social applications, the platform increased its number of users in the first three months of 2020 thanks to the fact that people turned to the messaging application to keep in touch with their closest friends and family during the confinement derived from the ongoing pandemic.

