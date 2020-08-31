Smash ‘Tenet’ with $ 53 million at the box office

Christopher Nolan’s long-awaited new film Tenet made a very strong box office debut, gaining ground in the 41 countries where it was released this weekend.

In normal times, a $ 53 million overseas release (including $ 5 million at IMAX) for a movie as big as this would be a disappointment for Warner Bros. to say the least.

However, under the very special circumstances surrounding its premiere (the pandemic), the film is receiving a lot of diffusion among the public that already dared to go to the movies under the new normal.

The film also gained momentum among critics, who despite dropping very tepid reviews early last week, now rank the film 82 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

These figures are like a respite for the world of cinema, because although Tenet has not been released in the United States, where they still maintain strict sanitary measures, little by little it becomes a worldwide success.

According to Variety, if the film had debuted as expected worldwide on July 17 (without the coronavirus problem), analysts estimate that it would probably have opened with more than $ 50 million in the US alone, and at least 150 million abroad, including China.

The $ 200 million film was delayed several times on the global calendar: first to July 31 and then to August 12, before settling on August 26 abroad and September 3 in the US.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and when the big studios began to postpone their releases, the public and critics saw in Tenet a kind of “savior” in the face of the crisis that cinema is currently experiencing.

These numbers could attest to that hope, although it remains to be seen in the coming weeks, when the film reaches other territories, if Christopher Nolan was truly the messiah everyone expected.