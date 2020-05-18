SM Entertainment issues statement about Jaehyun + apologizes

SM Entertainment has confirmed Jaehyun‘s a part of the Dispatch report.

Their statement learn, “Good day, that is SM Entertainment. We apologize for inflicting concern throughout occasions when many individuals are going through hardships because of corona-19. Jaehyun visited an Itaewon restaurant and a bar on April 25th along with his pals. Nevertheless, he didn’t go to the particular membership that was problematic, and it was 7 days earlier than the confirmed affected person was in Itaewon. Jaehyun doesn’t have signs however as corona-19 unfold via the Itaewon membership, he voluntarily received examined and the outcomes got here again unfavourable. He’s at the moment deeply reflecting on not having been cautious regardless of everybody limiting contact and practising social distancing. Our label ought to have additionally managed our artist so he practiced social distancing even throughout his private life, and we apologize for being missing. We are going to work tougher to handle our artists so one thing like this doesn’t occur once more.“

