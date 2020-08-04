Sling TV offers its streaming service for free for two weeks

Sling TV



In the middle of the current COVID-19 crisis, announced that their service by streaming Sling Blue will be free for 14 days, so users in the United States will be able to access more than 45 live television channels. Sling Blue normally costs $ 30 a month.

Available channels on Sling Blue include CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, BBC America and Local Now, and to watch movies, series and cartoons are TNT, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, FX, National Geographic, Nick Jr., A&E and others.

To take advantage of this promotion, users must register on the Sling website by April 5. To sign up, all you need is an email, password and postal code, since Sling will not ask you for your card details, so once the trial period has ended, you will not be charged.

Users can watch the Sling Blue service on their televisions through the app on Roku, with an Android device, Amazon Fire TV or from a web browser.

