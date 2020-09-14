Sling TV offers free trial until March 15

Sling TV



If you’ve been thinking about “cutting the cord,” now is a good time to take a look at what’s available. For example, Sling TV will let you try their biggest package for free until March 15 – a service that has the best rates, in case you want to continue with them.

Sling TV has three plans. The Blue and Orange plans each cost US $ 30 a month and offer different channels, although some are repeated. CNN, History, and TNT are on both plans, but they both have dedicated channels. The Blue package has more channels and includes Fox and NBC, while the Orange package – which is smaller – offers ESPN and Disney Channel exclusively. For US $ 45 a month you can combine the Orange and Blue packages, which is that you will receive free until March 15.

The test is effective for both new and existing users. You will need to give Sling TV an email address and credit card to register; And if you don’t cancel by March 15 at the latest, your free trial becomes a paid subscription.

Sling TV has other offers. From the outset, you receive a US $ 10 discount for the first month of any of the three packages. And there are two offers for new subscribers: a new Amazon Fire TV Stick or a new HD antenna. The latter is important for a Sling TV user because the service does not offer a good connection to local TV channels; none of their plans offer ABC or CBS, and they only offer Fox and NBC in some specific markets.