Skype use skyrockets amid coronavirus pandemic

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Microsoft said the number of people using its Skype video calling service has increased 70 percent from the previous month in part due to quarantine and lockdown imposed in many places by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Redmond, Washington company said the number of minutes of calls between Skype accounts increased 220 percent in that period.

The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was first detected in China in December 2019 and was declared a pandemic a few months later by the World Health Organization. The crisis has forced hundreds of millions of people to work from home, and that closure has caused an increase in the use of many digital services.

“Staying connected with our loved ones has never been as important as now,” said Yusuf Mehdi, Skype’s vice president in charge of various initiatives related to “modern life.” One of the latest features in Skype, called Meet Now, allows users to create groups of video calls from an Internet browser without forcing participants to download the software.

Other messaging and video calling applications such as WhatsApp, the Facebook app, have been forced to increase the capacity of its servers in the face of the immense increase in use related to the COVID-19 crisis worldwide. Calls in Facebook Messenger increased 70 percent, according to reports.

Other digital services like Netflix, Disney Plus and YouTube have been forced to slow down its services due to the increase in demand in recent days.

READ Jhay Cortez shows his duality in "Dime a ve" (VIDEO) The celebrities, athletes and politicians who have tested positive for the coronavirus [fotos] To see photos