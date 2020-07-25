Skype adds feature to customize your background in a call

Angela Lang / CNET



The crisis of coronavirus –And the consequent confinement– has people using video call applications more than usual, so the competition between the different platforms has grown exponentially. One of the best known, Skype, has just released a function that we already see in Zoom, one of the most popular apps during quarantine.

Skype said on April 23 that the latest version of Skype for Windows, Mac, Linux and Web, v. 8.59.0.77, added an option to use a custom background. The application now allows you to add a default image, your own, or blur the background so that nobody sees what is behind you.

Érika García / CNET



To activate this option you have to access through the general settings of the application and in the “Audio and Video” section, choose the “choose background effect” option. You can also do this while you are in an ongoing video call. On the call screen, click on the three dots icon located at the bottom and select “Audio and video settings”. Here you will also see the possibility of choosing a background effect that can be an image or blur.

This new feature is not available at the moment for Skype applications on cell phones and tablets. CNET en Español sent Microsoft a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

If, in addition to changing the background on Skype, you want to add a little more personalization to your video calls, you can do it using a very simple function called Snap Camera with which you can put filters like Snapchat on your video calls on Skype, Zoom or any video call service.

