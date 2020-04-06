Skydance Acquires Spain’s Ilion Studios To Form Combined U.S.-Europe Animation Outfit

David Ellison’s Skydance Media has acquired animation outfit Ilion Studios, formalizing its tie-up with the Spanish firm past the preliminary partnership that was instigated again in 2017.

The newly-launched Skydance Animation Madrid will act as a counterpart to Skydance’s animation division within the U.S., with the mixed corporations having a workforce of near 500 throughout the 2 continents. In a press release, the outfit stated the transfer would enable it to supply content material throughout movie and TV for international audiences.

Skydance Animation was launched again in 2017, partnering with Spanish manufacturing co Ilion on a debut slate of movie and TV tasks. Former Pixar exec John Lasseter and trade veteran Holly Edwards head up the U.S. division.

Tasks on the horizon embody Luck, from The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Starting director Peggy Holmes, Vehicles scribe Kiel Murray and Kung Fu Panda writers Jonathan Aibel & Glenn Berger; Shrek director Vicky Jenson’s Spellbound, written by Mulan scribes Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin with Magnificence And The Beast author Linda Woolverton; and Tangled filmmaker Nathan Greno’s Pookoo, produced by The Princess And The Frog’s Jennifer Magee-Prepare dinner.

The corporate added that it could quickly be unveiling a primary slate of high-end TV to enhance its function providing.

“The world goes by way of an unprecedented and unsure time. In the present day’s acquisition marks the end result of many months of labor to construct one studio throughout two continents, with the objective of making the highest-quality animation, led by best-in-class expertise from world wide,” stated David Ellison, chief government officer of Skydance Media. “The addition of Skydance Animation Madrid to our portfolio of companies underlines my ardour and dedication to bringing iconic animated tales and characters to life from a number of the most gifted artists and voices within the trade.”

“We’re excited to develop our partnership with Skydance Animation and to additional collaborate with Skydance founder David Ellison and elite expertise like John Lasseter and Holly Edwards,” stated Ignacio Pérez Dolset, founder, president and chief inventive officer of Ilion. “It is a phenomenal development alternative for our crew in Spain and we’re proud to be an integral a part of Skydance’s thrilling future.”

Latham & Watkins LLP (Los Angeles and Madrid) acted as authorized adviser to Skydance Media and Loyra Abogados (Madrid) offered counsel to Ilion within the transaction.