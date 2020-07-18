SiriusXM Launches Michael Jackson Channel

THE ANGELS – Michael Jackson will have his own channel on SiriusXM satellite radio, at least for a time.

The month-long King of Pop channel was announced Wednesday by the singer’s heirs.

It will include music from Jackson’s albums and live performances, such as the 1988 concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium as part of his “Bad” tour. Continuous programming will begin at noon in New York (1600 GMT).

Jackson’s SiriusXM channel joins those of other artists dedicated to artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Frank Sinatra and the Beatles.

Playlists created by singer Akon and Jackson’s brothers and former Jackson 5 band members Jackie, Marlon and Tito will also be available.

It will also offer music from artists who influenced Jackson, such as James Brown and Sly & the Family Stone, and others who Jackson influenced, such as Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake and Usher.

Journalist and author Steven Ivory, a family friend who interviewed Jackson on many occasions, will be the voice of the channel to tell stories and present conversations about Jackson’s life and career, in addition to sharing his own playlist of the star’s music.

Ivory said the music and message of Jackson, who died in 2009 at age 50, is especially suited to the world in these troubled times.

“Michael’s music has always sought to have the world recognize historical angst in songs and videos like ‘They Don’t Really Care About Us’ and ‘Black or White,'” Ivory said. “At the same time, he aspired to unify and lead the world with inspiring hymns such as ‘Heal the World’ and ‘Earth Song’, which addressed themes important to him such as caring for our planet.”

The channel will be available for 30 days on the SiriusXM app and in streaming, and on channel 50 of satellite radio for a week.