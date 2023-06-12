Single Drunk Female Season 3 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

Over the years, many producers have released several drama series, some of which became popular. Simone Finch’s latest release, ‘Single Drunk Female.’ is a light-hearted comedy-drama that has received worldwide recognition.

Single Drunk Female is an American comedy-drama series created and developed by Simone Finch. In addition to that, the show has received so much love and respect from the audience. For instance, the show has earned 6.9 out of 10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

If you like comedy and emotional dramas, then the Single Drunk Female series will entertain you the most. In this blog post, we have provided all the necessary information that you need to know about the third season of the Single Drunk Female series. We have highlighted the release date, a brief idea about the storyline, a cast members list, and trailer updates for the Single Drunk Female Season 3.

Single Drunk Female Season 3 Release Date

Simone Finch and his team have released two Single Drunk Female series seasons. The first installment of this comedy-drama was aired on Freeform on January 20, 2022. After receiving a positive response from the audience and critics, the makers released the second season on April 12, 2023.

However, the second season concluded on May 10, 2023, and since then, fans have eagerly awaited significant updates about the Single Drunk Female series. But unfortunately, the show makers have not officially confirmed the renewal of Single Drunk Female Season 3. So the fans will have to wait for the final confirmation from the showrunners’ side.

Single Drunk Female Series Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Single Drunk Female is an American comedy-drama series about a 29-year-old energetic, enthusiastic, and independent girl, Samantha Fink, who lives in New York and indulges in a fancy lifestyle, parties, drinks, and alcohol.



As the story progresses, we see that Samantha becomes a party animal and face a terrible embarrassment infront of the public. After having emotional turmoil and a public meltdown, alcoholic Samantha is left with only one chance to avoid imprisonment. She must avoid being an alcoholic and return to her home, where she will reside with her mother, Carol.

Long story short, Samantha dealt with several emotional breakdowns; later, her mother gave her advice, and Samantha started living her new life on a new path.

Besides Samantha Fink, whose role was played by beautiful American actress Sofia Black-D’Elia and a bossy mother, Carol (Ally Sheedy), makers have also introduced several cast members for the Single Drunk Female series.

In the first two seasons, we see Rebecca Henderson (Olivia), who is known as a sponsor of Samantha’s Alcoholics Anonymous, and Sasha Compere (Brit), who is Samantha’s earlier ex-BFF and works as a doctor. Moreover, we have also seen Garrick Bernard (James), Ian Gomez (Bob), Jon Glaser (Nathaniel), and many others.

Single Drunk Female Season 3 Cast Members

Cast members played an essential role in the success of a drama series. The makers of this hit comedy-drama series have featured several talented star cast; without them, the show wouldn’t get the desired popularity.

Currently, makers have not released the official list of cast members for Single Drunk Female Season 3. Therefore, we have provided a complete list of Single Drunk Girlfriend Seasons 1 and 2 cast members.

Sofia Black-D’Elia as Samantha Fink

Rebecca Henderson as Olivia

Ally Sheedy as Carol

Garrick Bernard as James

Lily Mae Harrington as Felicia

Sasha Compère as Brit

Jon Glaser as Nathaniel

Charlie Hall as Joel

Jojo Brown as Melinda Moy “Mindy”

Madison Shepard as Gail Williams

Madeline Wise as Stephanie

Ricky Velez as Alex

Ben Thompson as Peter

Tom Simmons as Ronnie

Busy Philipps as Darby

Molly Ringwald as Alice

Apart from the cast, as mentioned above, we may also see some new faces in the third installment of the Single Drunk Female. So, for now, we, as fans,, must wait until the official announcement.

Single Drunk Female Season 3 Episode Title List

Since the show premiered for the first season in 2022, fans are highly excited to know about the forthcoming seasons of the Single Drunk Female series. However, makers have recently concluded the second season on May 10, 2023, and fans are now curious about the third season.

However, the episode titles for Single Drunk Female Season 3 are yet to be announced, so we have added a complete list of episode titles for Single Drunk Female Season 2.

Single Drunk Female Season 2 Episode 01 – Promotion

Single Drunk Female Season 2 Episode 01 – Grant Me The Serenity

Single Drunk Female Season 2 Episode 01 – Normie

Single Drunk Female Season 2 Episode 01 – 4th Step

Single Drunk Female Season 2 Episode 01 – Defining Relationships

Single Drunk Female Season 2 Episode 01 – Keeping It Professional

Single Drunk Female Season 2 Episode 01 – Shiva

Single Drunk Female Season 2 Episode 01 – Darby

Single Drunk Female Season 2 Episode 01 – Coming Clean

Single Drunk Female Season 2 Episode 01 – Group of Drunks

Where Can I Watch Single Drunk Female Season 3?

Single Drunk Female perfectly combines the light-hearted comedy-drama and the lead character, Samantha Fink’s life journey. Since the showrunners have dropped two seasons of this hilarious comedy drama, it has become one of the most highly anticipated drama series.

From boss to boo and back again.

_____

Watch the season 2 finale of #SingleDrunkFemale tonight at 10|9c on @FreeformTV. Stream now on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/WOe7TZ5vPu — Single Drunk Female (@singledrunktv) May 10, 2023

The latest season of Single Drunk Female was released on Hulu on April 13. However, if you don’t have an excess of Hulu TV, you can binge-watch the comedy-drama on Amazon Prime Video.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Single Drunk Female Season 3?

The showrunners of the Single Drunk Female series haven’t announced the official release date for the third season. On top of that, the official numbers of the episodes are yet to be announced.



Still, if we look at the previous releases, we can see that the creators have released ten episodes for each season, and the same will be done with the third season of Single Drunk Female.

Single Drunk Female Season 3 Makers Team

How can we conclude this article without addressing the due credit to the important persons who worked from behind the cameras to provide such an excellent drama series? Single Drunk Female is one of the most promising comedy-drama series created and developed by renowned screenwriter Simone Finch.

Yes, Molly Ringwald and Busy Philipps have entered the Single Drunk Female chat. #SingleDrunkFemale returns April 12 on @FreeformTV. All episodes available April 13 on @Hulu. — Single Drunk Female (@singledrunktv) March 30, 2023

Other than Simone Finch, Phil Traill, Nora Silver, Leslye Headland, Daisy Gardner, and John Riggi served as the show’s executive producer, and cinematography was done by Adam Silver, Andy Rydzewski, and Brian Burgoyne.

Single Drunk Female Season 3 Trailer Release

At the time of writing this blog post, we don’t have the official release date for the third season.

Moreover, the official teaser trailer for Single Drunk Female Season 3 is yet to be released.

Bottom Lines

Single Drunk Female is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated drama series, and fans can’t keep calm about the show’s future. However, the showrunners have recently concluded the second season, and the renewal depends upon the show’s popularity, so fans need to wait for the official confirmation.

We will update you with the latest information whenever we get the Single Drunk Female Season 3 greenlight. Till then, enjoy the earlier seasons and stay tuned with us.