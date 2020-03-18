Singapore is getting food supplies despite Malaysia’s virus curbs

SINGAPORE (1) – Most of Singapore’s wholesalers and retailers obtained their present of latest food even after neighboring Malaysia utilized movement restrictions to stop the unfold of the coronavirus, a Singapore minister acknowledged on Wednesday.

Completely different gadgets equal to pharmaceuticals and toddler diapers have moreover managed to return via to Singapore, Chan Chun Sing, Singapore’s minister for commerce and enterprise, acknowledged in a Fb put up.

“We’re acutely aware that some companies have provided strategies that automobiles not containing food have not been allowed to return in,” he acknowledged.

He acknowledged the federal authorities was monitoring the state of affairs rigorously and was involved with Malaysian counterparts to make it possible for food and totally different supplies will likely be able to circulation to Singapore as agreed by Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in a cellphone identify with Singapore chief Lee Hsien Loong.

Malaysia has banned residents from touring overseas and friends from coming into the nation from Wednesday until March 31.

Chan acknowledged some companies have moreover activated numerous transport preparations by the use of sea and air freight to ship their gadgets from Malaysia to Singapore. Most Singapore companies moreover managed to protected lodging for his or her Malaysian employees who may be staying throughout the city-state for the next two weeks to work, he added.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Enhancing by Elaine Hardcastle

