Singapore Blockchain Week 2020 to Assess the New Technology Reality

Singapore will host the premier blockchain digital occasion from July 21-23, organised and supported by the metropolis’s main authorities companies.

The digital occasion to give attention to how blockchain business is creating and responding to the coronavirus.

Singapore, 12 Might 2020 – Blockchain Affiliation Singapore (BAS) and NexChange Group, a enterprise innovation and media platform, at this time introduced they are going to be internet hosting Singapore Blockchain Week 2020 from 21 July to 23 July 2020. The occasion will probably be certainly one of the largest government-supported digital blockchain occasions to be organised in Asia. Singapore Blockchain Week 2020 will deliver collectively regulators, enterprise and know-how business leaders, lecturers, and innovators from throughout the world. Over 5 thousand attendees are anticipated to take part on this 3-day blockchain occasion. The occasion will probably be hosted online, offering a singular digital atmosphere for its members and attendees.

The anchor occasion – Singapore Blockchain Week Digital Summit will probably be held on 21 July 2020. The day-long Summit will give attention to business trending subjects like blockchain options for enterprise, healthcare and finance, tokenisation of digital property, governance of blockchain networks, growth of Decentralised Finance (DeFi), cybersecurity and extra. The occasion will even witness a collection of hackathons, workshops and investor occasions from 22 July to 23 July 2020.

Commenting on the premier occasion, Tan Bin Ru, Co-Chairwoman of BAS, who can also be CEO (SEA) of New York Inventory Change listed OneConnect Monetary Technology, stated: “Singapore stands at the forefront of technological innovation and training. With main assist from key stakeholders in the ecosystem to being certainly one of the largest blockchain digital occasions in Asia, we’re trying ahead to catalyse blockchain requirements and adoption throughout a number of industries.”

Singapore Blockchain Week is supported by key companies and associations similar to Nationwide Trades Union Congress (NTUC), Banking and Monetary Providers Union (BFSU), Singapore Fintech Affiliation (SFA), Enterprise SG (ESG), China Singapore Fintech Alliance (CSFA). Different supporting organisations embrace Asia Securities Trade & Monetary Markets Affiliation (ASIFMA), Institute of Monetary Technologists of Asia (IFTA), Polyfintech 100, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Nanyang Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic, Temasek Polytechnic and 80RR Fintech Hub SG.

“It’s critical for Singapore and our folks to hold an open thoughts in the direction of revolutionary functions and adapt to new applied sciences that may strengthen our infrastructure. Using blockchain options might be seen in numerous tasks and notably relevant amidst the numerous COVID-19 eventualities and the new regular shifting ahead. NTUC and BFSU are glad to companion with Blockchain Affiliation of Singapore (BAS) for the Singapore Blockchain Week Digital Summit in order that companions and members can attend the convention and be taught extra about blockchain, how we are able to leverage on it and scalable applied sciences to drive enterprise development and trip the digitalisation wave,” stated Mr Patrick Tay, Assistant Secretary-Normal of NTUC and Government Secretary of the Banking and Monetary Providers Union (BFSU).

Juwan Lee, CEO of NexChange Group added: “The rising presence of Singapore as the blockchain hub for Asia makes this occasion a pivotal a part of the subsequent section of development.”

Singapore is thought for its numerous, vibrant and extremely revolutionary blockchain ecosystem. Blockchain know-how is now enjoying a pivotal function in altering the international digital panorama and this has resulted in an elevated demand for blockchain with companies. The occasion will give attention to a quickly creating phenomenon of blockchain-based finance as banks and different incumbent monetary establishments are set to play a way more vital function post-COVID-19. Throughout the occasion, members will showcase real-world case research and international functions of blockchain know-how. There will even be in depth discussions on new Fee Acts that largely affect digital asset exchanges and cements Singapore’s standing as a worldwide blockchain hub.

About Blockchain Affiliation Singapore

The Blockchain Affiliation Singapore (BAS) seeks to empower its members and the group to leverage blockchain and scalable applied sciences for enterprise development and transformation. The Affiliation is designed to be an efficient platform for members to have interaction with a number of stakeholders – each regional and worldwide – to uncover options and promote finest practices in a collaborative, open, and clear method.

It goals to promote blockchain literacy and construct a powerful expertise pipeline for the digital financial system in Singapore. BAS additionally goals to speed up the growth of blockchain firms working in or getting into into Singapore, and their subsequent integration and acceleration into the Singapore blockchain ecosystem.

About NexChange Group

NexChange Group is a enterprise innovation media platform, specializing in fintech, blockchain, AI, healthtech and sensible cities. By creating a worldwide O2O group, NexChange creates, markets, invests and accesses revolutionary merchandise.

