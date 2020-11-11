Well, Simple Rangoli Designs is what most people are searching for in order to do a simple and sweet Rangoli at home during the Diwali week.

There are so many Simple Rangoli Designs that you will find over the internet currently including 4 x 4 dots, 6 x 4 dots, 6 x 6 dots, and many more.

But it is somewhat hard for you to find such Simple Rangoli Designs that will look beautiful and fascinating.

That is why we are going to provide you some of the best Simple Rangoli Designs that you will be able to do easily at home and that too within some minutes.

We are sure that there are so many things that people have to do in order to prepare for the Diwali celebration. So it is sure that you will not be able to spare hours of time doing Rangoli at home.

But you must know that Rangoli is very important to do at home in the upcoming festival week as it will represent joy, happiness, and cheerfulness.

You need to know that this year we all will be able to celebrate Diwali on the 14th of November on Saturday. So there is very little time left for you to prepare for the biggest festival of the year.

Generally, most people will begin doing amazing, beautiful, and unique Rangoli from the day of Dhanteras.

It is sure that you will have the wish to do a different Rangoli for Dhanteras, a different one for Diwali, and a different one for New Year. But you do not have to worry about it as we have got it covered for you.

It will be possible for you to find the Best Simple Rangoli Designs for Diwali, Dhanteras, and New Year. Choose the Simple Rangoli Design that you can confidently do at your home on this Diwali.