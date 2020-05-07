Silvergate Bank Reports 75% Increase in BTC Trading Volume

Bitcoin buying and selling and transaction volumes surged on the pro-crypto Silvergate Bank in the primary quarter of 2020.

In keeping with an April 29 transcript filed with the U.S. Securities and Change Fee (SEC) on its Q1 2020 earnings, Bitcoin (BTC) buying and selling quantity on the Silvergate Change Community (SEN) grew 75% over the earlier quarter. SEN’s BTC transaction quantity additionally elevated 118%, with greater than 31,000 transactions.

As of April 2020, the financial institution is serving 850 digital currency-related shoppers together with cryptocurrency exchanges and miners, custodians, and international buyers.

Although many holders noticed detrimental returns from the crypto massacre, Silvergate reported “a reasonably vital improve” in deposits of $447 million BTC following the March 12 downturn. Primarily based on the agency’s efficiency for the remainder of Q1, Silvergate believes it’s “well-positioned” for the extra growth of digital belongings and potential volatility in the longer term.

Volatility was an amazing check

The financial institution mentioned the volatility had been a very good check for SEN — which was joined by each Kraken and the Winklevoss’ Gemini trade final 12 months. Nonetheless in the pilot stage, the trade presents leveraged buying and selling to pick institutional prospects utilizing BTC:

“One of many issues that we have been keen to check in the pilot was the mechanism by which we’re—we monitor the value of the bitcoin collateral, after which additionally make the “margin calls” or our—whether or not our prospects are protecting collateral shortfalls and/or whether or not we’ve got to liquidate bitcoin collateral. As a way to actually check that, you should see some volatility in the asset class… we noticed fairly a little bit of volatility through the first quarter, and I am joyful to say that our monitoring labored properly”

By means of this program, Silvergate accredited $12.5 million in BTC collateralized loans for Q1.