Silicon Valley will work remotely indefinitely, with exceptions

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, announced that employees of the social network will be able to continue working remotely; Sundar Pichai, Google’s chief executive, told his employees that they will be able to return to the offices – if they so choose – starting July 6, and some Apple employees are already back in the offices.

The Facebook announcement was given on May 21 at an internal meeting that Zuckerberg usually has with his employees. On this occasion the meeting was public in order to help other organizations that are thinking about how the work will evolve, considering that the COVID-19 pandemic The way we live has changed, “this includes the way most of us work,” said the executive.

The executive said that employees eligible to work remotely permanently must have sufficient experience and good job performance. In addition, they will have to be part of a team that allows remote work and have the authorization of their team leaders. For those who plan to return to the physical offices, Facebook will conduct temperature reviews and employees must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Facebook’s decision comes after other companies like Twitter, Square and Shopify announced their new permanent remote work policies, after considering that the return to offices in the Bay Area, as in other parts of the world, will be a process. slow and gradual in order to avoid possible COVID-19 infections among employees.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sent an email to his employees on May 12 saying that those who want to continue working from home could do so permanently, with the exception of those whose positions require physical presence. A Twitter spokesperson told CNET that during this time employees have shown that remote work does work. However, for those who have and want to return, they will not be able to do so until September. Dorsey would apply the same policy to his Square employees.

For his part, Pichai told his employees that the remote work would last until the end of 2020, although some employees may return to the offices. Employees who choose to continue working from home will be able to spend $ 1,000 to purchase the necessary equipment to work remotely.

On May 26, the Google executive told employees – via internal email – that the offices will reopen on July 6 for those who wish to return. However, the return will be gradual, so 10 percent of its employees are initially expected to return to the offices; by September, 30 percent of employees may have returned.

However, Google will continue to hold online events, since according to Pichai, the pandemic was an “opportunity to reimagine” the operation of the company.

Other companies, such as Microsoft, have told their employees that they will be able to continue working from home, even when the isolation orders have been lifted, while Amazon will allow its employees to work remotely, “at least until October” although the date could be extended. . Both are based in Washington state.

However, Apple suggests a somewhat different strategy. And it is that according to a report by Bloomberg, the Cupertino company already started with a first phase for the return of employees to offices, which started with employees who are unable to work remotely or face great challenges in doing so. For these employees, Apple is offering voluntary temperature checks, the company’s elevators only allow two people at the same time, and some kitchens are closed, among other measures.

The second phase for Apple employees is slated to start in July. It is worth mentioning that Apple’s plan follows local social distancing orders, so its plan could be modified and change depending on the location of each office.

These measures prompted by the new coronavirus come at a time when Silicon Valley’s big tech companies are expanding their physical presence. Just three years ago, Apple opened its impressive Apple Park in the city of Cupertino. The gigantic circular building houses 12,000 employees and cost a total of $ 5 billion.

For its part, Google is building an expansion to its presence in the city of Mountain View, a few minutes from Cupertino, which according to reports will cost US $ 1 billion; that, after having invested US $ 2,830 million in land and properties in the area. (In 2018, Google spent $ 2.4 billion to buy the iconic Chelsea Market building in New York City.)

Apple ($ 9 billion) and Google ($ 7.5 billion) are the second and third largest real estate owners in Silicon Valley (the area between the cities of San Francisco and San José, California, which is home to tech companies), behind Stanford University, according to The San José Mercury News. Other tech giants like Cisco Systems and Intel are also in the top ten on the list.

Facebook itself continues to expand in the area. In September 2019, the social media giant launched a Sunnyvale campus – minutes from its main offices in Menlo Park, and near Cupertino and Mountain View – while the Willow Village project, a new community of Offices, houses, shops, hotels and open spaces that is intended to house approximately 7,000 employees, is still standing and is expected to open in mid-2021, according to information from The San José Mercury News.

With more and more Silicon Valley companies indefinitely extending or enforcing work-from-home policies for their employees, these huge investments in property and offices seem questionable in the face of the new reality imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. What he wants, of course, is that the work model – whether from home or from an office – will not be the same after the prolonged quarantine.