Silicon Valley will work remotely for the rest of 2020

Drew Angerer/Getty Images



Faced with the resurgence of coronavirus cases in the United StatesCompanies like Apple and Amazon extended their remote work policy for the remainder of the year.

While some companies in Silicon Valley, such as Facebook and Twitter, announced to their employees that they could continue working remotely for the rest of 2020; other industry giants like Google, Amazon and Apple had a gradual comeback planned. However, the increase in coronavirus cases has forced the industry to modify its reopening plans. As of July 16, the United States reported 3.6 million cases of COVID-19.

In late May, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told his employees that they could work remotely indefinitely. The executive said that employees eligible to work remotely permanently should have sufficient experience and good job performance. In addition, they would need to be part of a team that allows remote work and they should have permission from their team leaders. For those who plan to eventually return to physical offices, Facebook said it will conduct temperature checks and that employees will need to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Facebook’s decision comes after other companies like Twitter, Square and Shopify announced their new permanent remote work policies, after considering that the return to the offices in the Bay Area, as in other parts of the world, will be a process slow and gradual in order to avoid possible COVID-19 infections among employees.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sent an email to his employees on May 12 saying that those who want to continue working from home could do so permanently, with the exception of those whose jobs require physical presence. A Twitter spokesperson told CNET that during this time employees have shown that remote work does work. However, for those who have and want to return, they will not be able to do so until September. Dorsey would apply the same policy to his Square employees.

For his part, Pichai told his employees that remote work would continue until the end of 2020, although some employees will be able to return to the offices. Employees who decide to continue working from home will be able to spend $ 1,000 to purchase the equipment necessary for telecommuting.

On May 26, the Google executive informed his employees – via internal email – that the offices will reopen on July 6 for those who wish to return. However, the return will be gradual, so initially it is expected that 10 percent of its employees will return to the offices; By September, 30 percent of employees could have returned.

However, Google will continue to hold online events, as according to Pichai, the pandemic was an “opportunity to reimagine” how the company works.

Other companies, such as Microsoft, have told their employees that they will be able to continue working from home, even when the isolation orders have been lifted; while Amazon had to modify its remote work policy which stated that its employees could work remotely “at least until October.” However, in mid-July, Amazon extended remote work until June 8, 2021.

For its part, Apple started in May with a first phase for the return of employees to the offices –– especially those who cannot work remotely or who face great challenges in doing so–– now is encouraging Apple Store staff to work remotely and he said he also doesn’t expect his US employees to return to the offices. However, for Apple employees who returned to campus, the company is offering voluntary temperature checks, the company’s elevators only allow two people at a time, and some kitchens are closed, among other measures.

These measures driven by the new coronavirus come at a time when Silicon Valley’s big tech companies are expanding their physical presence. Just three years ago, Apple opened its impressive Apple Park in the city of Cupertino. The gigantic circular building houses 12,000 employees and cost a total of US $ 5 billion.

For its part, Google is building an expansion to its presence in the city of Mountain View, a few minutes from Cupertino, which according to reports will cost US $ 1,000 million; this, after having invested US $ 2,830 million in land and properties in the area. (In 2018, Google spent $ 2.4 billion to buy the iconic Chelsea Market building in New York City.)

Apple ($ 9 billion) and Google ($ 7.5 billion) are the second and third largest owners of real estate in Silicon Valley (the area between the cities of San Francisco and San Jose, California, which is home to technology), behind Stanford University, according to The San José Mercury News. Other tech giants like Cisco Systems and Intel are also in the top ten on the list.

Facebook itself continues to expand in the area. In September 2019, the social media giant inaugurated a Sunnyvale campus – minutes from its main offices in Menlo Park, and near Cupertino and Mountain View – while the Willow Village project, a new complex of offices, houses, shops, hotels and open space that aims to house approximately 7,000 employees, is still standing and is expected to open in mid-2021, according to information from The San José Mercury News.

With more and more Silicon Valley companies extending or indefinitely enforcing work-from-home policies for their employees, these huge investments in property and offices seem questionable in the face of the new reality imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. What you want clear is that the work model – whether from home or an office – will not be the same after the prolonged quarantine.