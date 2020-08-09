Silicon Valley faces Congress and Apple delays iPhone 12

CNET



While Silicon Valley shudders before congressional judicial committee In the United States, Huawei seems to see a light at the end of the tunnel after all, by achieving consolidation as the manufacturer with the most sales of cell phones in the second quarter of this unique year 2020.



Playing:

Watch this:

Silicon Valley vs. Congress: This is what happened

6:51



In a call with investors Apple confirmed the delay of the iPhone 12. The company said that the iPhone is expected to arrive a few weeks after its presentation due to supply cuts in factories in China. The company did not say when they will arrive, but it did say that all its other products will be in stores on time.

2020 iPhone: Will Apple’s next cell phone be like this? [fotos] To see photos

Huawei surpasses Samsung in cell phone sales

This week Huawei has given what to talk about, and finally it seems good news for the Chinese company. We first met a new update that will allow applications that depend on Google services such as Google Maps, to use TomTom Maps or Here Maps.

This is vital for the App Gallery to finally be a more attractive option with popular apps like Uber. Although not only that, since the company continues to consolidate its EMUI interface so that, although it is part of the Android ecosystem, it is as independent as iOS.

Remember that cell phones from the last year do not have Google services, and therefore to download Facebook or WhatsApp you must do it directly on their website. Although of course, Huawei recently launched Petal Search, a secure service for you to find and download apps.

This news is followed by the fact that Huawei for the first time managed to surpass Samsung and Apple in cell phone sales. According to the firm Canalys, Huawei managed in the second quarter of 2020 to sell more phones than Samsung, yes, Huawei sold 72 percent of its cell phones in China in this second quarter, and only 28 percent in the rest of the world.

Huawei phones release these new features of EMUI 10.1 [fotos] To see photos

Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook in Congress

This week the CEOs of Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Google appeared before the judicial committee of the United States Congress to answer questions related to the antitrust investigation being carried out by the country’s authorities. Over the course of about five hours Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos and Sundar Pichai faced questions from lawmakers about their data collection practices, misinformation errors, and dominance practices versus their competitors.

In the case of Facebook, the focus of the investigation is on whether the acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram are part of a strategy to overthrow the competition. In Apple’s case, the scrutiny is primarily on business policy in its app store, the App Store.

For its part, Amazon has been investigated for months for the treatment it gives external sellers on its platform. And finally, the accusations against Google are focused on its alleged control of the advertising market.

Although the hearing has concluded, the executives and their companies are not done with Washington yet, as the real work of the government, such as regulations and potential laws, are now the protagonists of this story.

The Umbrella Academy: All New Images From Season 2 [fotos] To see photos

And this week we want to recommend the second season of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix, as critics seem to agree that it undoubtedly manages to outperform the first. We will give it a try.