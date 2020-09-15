Silicon Valley critic Elizabeth Warren leaves presidential campaign

Rhona Wise/Getty Images



Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the race on March 5 to become the Democratic candidate who will compete against President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election

. The Massachusetts senator had vowed to divide Silicon Valley’s tech giants if elected president.

Warren, once considered a favorite, saw his path to the presidency fade after the results in the primary election. Warren’s performance during Super Tuesday was not as expected and in her own state, Massachusetts, the candidate finished in third place.

In March 2019, Warren published a plan calling for “major structural changes” to divide the tech giants like Amazon, Google and Facebook.

“Big tech companies have [demasiado poder sobre] our economy, our society and our democracy, “Warren wrote in a blog post.” They’ve swept the competition, used our private information for profit, and tipped the playing field against everyone else. And in the process, they have hurt small businesses and stifled innovation. “

Warren accused the companies of using mergers to absorb competition, and criticized agencies such as the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for their weak antitrust policies, which she said have resulted in a “dramatic downsizing.” of the competition and innovation of the technology industry.

While many antitrust experts have entertained some of these ideas for years, Warren raised these issues in public debates, forcing other presidential candidates, such as Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former Vice President Joe Biden, to take a stand.

Sanders followed Warren’s lead, saying that he believed tech companies had too much power and that he would seek to divide Facebook, Google and Amazon. Moderate candidates like Biden called for tightening regulations and enforcing them within the FTC.

On other issues, Warren was also the first presidential candidate to issue a radical plan to bring broadband to rural America. The senator requested an ambitious $ 85 billion funding to build new fiber networks to transmit high-speed broadband, and as part of this plan, she wanted to nullify states that are trying to prevent local municipalities from building their own broadband networks.

He also proposed removing traditional telecommunications companies from the new financing. In fact, Warren said his plan would finance electric cooperatives and municipalities that are willing to build broadband networks in rural communities, much like the program. New Deal which funded local communities in the 1930s to electrify rural America.

The former candidate also supported the recovery of net neutrality protections and vowed to appoint only FCC commissioners to reestablish net neutrality rules that existed under the Obama presidency and that had been repealed in 2017 by Republicans.

