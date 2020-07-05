Signal app downloads grow due to protests in the US

Signal



As protests following the death of George Floyd last week – a black man who died in police custody – spread across the United States, messaging app downloads have also increased.

One of them is Signal, an app known to be one of the safest for its strong encryption system, which has seen an increase in the number of downloads because people seem to be using it to organize protests, according to Data from Apptopia analytics firm reported by Recode on June 3. According to the report, from May 25 to June 2, Signal has been downloaded 121,000 times in the United States and, for the first time since its launch, it is one of the ten most downloaded social apps for iPhone in the country.

According to Recode, this app usually records spikes when there are political upheavals, but it did not record such a high peak since the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017.

Signal was born in 2014 as a messaging app focused on the security and privacy of communications. Like Telegram, Signal has the option to automatically destroy sent and received messages so that they are not stored on the cell phone. The application also recently released a system that automatically blurs the faces of people who appear in photographs.

Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of the United States in recent days to protest the death of Floyd and other African-Americans at the hands of the police. Some companies in the technology sector have publicly shown their rejection against racism and police violence and others, like Google, have canceled releases that were scheduled for the next few days. Apple, for its part, has had to close some of their stores to avoid looting.

