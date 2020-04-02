Showtime: ‘Black Monday’ & ‘Billions’ Seasons Split Into 2 By COVID-19 Shutdown, ‘The Chi’ Premiere Moved Up

Showtime has made extra changes to its schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic, which suspended all Hollywood manufacturing.

Black Monday and Billions, which have been in manufacturing on their present/upcoming seasons when the shutdown occurred, will air partial seasons, with the remainder of the episodes working at a later date in spite of everything manufacturing has been accomplished.

For each, the sudden spring finales will come at a pure level within the story arcs of their seasons. Showtime already moved in two weeks in the past to stagger the remaining completed authentic episodes of Black Monday by shifting the comedy’s air sample from two back-to-back new episodes premiering per week to 1, starting March 22, persevering with by Sunday, April 12. The April 12 Episode 6 of Black Monday would be the final of the present batch.

Billions will premiere its fifth season on Could Three as deliberate however will air seven episodes earlier than taking a break.

Your entire season of Penny Dreadful: Metropolis Of Angels has been completed and can start airing April 26 as scheduled.

With Billions‘ run minimize quick, Showtime has summoned up drama The Chi to assist fill the void. The Chi’s third season, initially scheduled to premiere July 5, has been moved as much as June 21. The collection additionally has an entire season within the can.

Two weeks in the past, Showtime additionally postponed the premieres of the docuseries Outcry (initially scheduled for April 3) and Love Fraud (initially scheduled for Could 8) for later in 2020. No particular date is about for both.