Shopify Joins Project to Launch Facebook Cryptocurrency

Photo by Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images



The Canadian e-commerce company Shopify joins the Libra Association, an organization that will be in charge of managing the technical aspects and working with regulators to ensure that everything works with the Facebook cryptocurrency, Libra. This is good news for Facebook, since last year several partners, such as eBay, Visa, PayPal and Mastercard, left the organization.

“As a member of the Libra Association, we will work collectively to build a payment network that facilitates access to money and supports merchants and consumers everywhere,” Shopify said in a February 21 press release.

According to Shopify, the company’s mission is to facilitate commerce in parts of the world “where money and banks could be so much better.” According to the e-commerce company, that is the main reason you join the Libra Association.

Facebook expects the Libra Association to have 100 members, who will contribute US $ 10 million to launch the project. Each member has the same voting rights in the association, whose headquarters are in Switzerland.

The social network expects to launch Libra during the first half of 2020. However, the project has faced great criticism as some fear that Facebook’s cryptocurrency will become a channel to finance terrorism and launder money.

