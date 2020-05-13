SHOPEE TAIWAN uploads product page saying BLACKPINK is coming back with a FULL ALBUM on June 13

Back on Might 4, STARNEWS reported that BLACKPINK has completed recording for his or her new album, and they’re working on scheduling their music video shoot in Might. The report said that the comeback is anticipated to be in early or mid-June.

In response to the report, YG Leisure confirmed, “BLACKPINK is scheduled to make a June comeback. As soon as the precise date has been finalized, we’ll formally share the information with followers first. Thanks.”

Nevertheless, SHOPPEE Taiwan uploaded the product-page of BLACKPINK’s upcoming album with the next description:

The outline confirmed BLACKPINK will launch their comeback music video on June 12 and can launch a FULL ALBUM on June 13.

It is not bizarre that BLACKPINK launch their comeback music video someday earlier than the complete launch of the album since they did this too with their final EP ‘Kill This Love’.

Blinks usually are not certain if this description is actual since YG did not verify something but. Additionally, Blinks suppose SHOPPEE Taiwan could have unintentionally confirmed BLACKPINK’s comeback info too early. Most huge CD-shops know beforehand comeback dates.