Shootout at Alair Web Series Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Fullmaza.

Shootout at Alair Web Series

It includes the content of various genres such as Romance, Crime, Comedy, Thriller, Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi, Drama, Work, Mystery, etc. Let’s move on to the details of the Telugu web series Shootout at Alair.

In the web series Shootout at Alair, A terrorist named Akhtar was killing Hindu police officers. He kills them every year. The story started in 2007. It was the anniversary of the Mecca Masjid blasts.

Akhtar died in a gunshot wound five years ago. But everyone gets shocked when the same incident happened at the blast location.

The same pattern used by Akhtar repeats after many years. So, the question is, is Akhtar still alive or not?

You can watch the complete story on Zee5. The cast of the Telugu web series Shootout at Alair includes Prakash Raj as DySP Suryanarayana, Meka Srikanth as IG Praveen Chand, Sampath Raj, Nandini Rai as Muslim Girl Nafisa, Saranya, and Teja Kakumanu.

The web series Shootout at Alair includes action, crime, and drama. The web series Shootout at Alair was written and directed by Anand Ranga.

Sushmita Konidela and Vishnu Prasad produced Shootout at Alair. The filming of the web series was completed in India. Each episode consists of a length of 32-49 minutes. In the main role, there are two stars; Prakash Raj and Meka Srikanth. They both have performed well in the web series Shootout at Alair.

It was made under Gold Box Entertainment. The web series Shootout at Alair was released on Zee5 in two video formats HDTV and 1080i. It has received a rating of 6.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

Shootout at Alair was released on 25th December 2020. Find the trailer of the Telugu web series Shootout at Alair below.

