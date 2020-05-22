Shivam Solanki, who lost both his hands in the accident, passed the Gujarat Board 12th examination with 92% numbers.:

Shivam Solanki, who lost both his hands and one leg in an accident at the age of just 12, has passed the Gujarat Board 12th examination this year with 92% numbers. He has achieved this score in the science stream. Shivam while talking to news agency ANI said that he wants to become a doctor and serve the people later. If it is not possible to become a doctor, even then they want to go to other services related to this and serve society.

Shivam has scored this magnificent score due to his persistence and hard work. He hails from Vadodara, Gujarat. He has been brilliant in studies since the beginning. In the year 2018, Shivam also passed the 10th examination with 81% numbers. In the 12th year this year, he improved his performance even more.

At the age of 12, Shivam fell on an electric wire while flying a kite on the roof and got badly burnt. Shivam lost both his hands and one leg in the accident. He has also written exams with the help of a pen by placing a pin in his wrist, which is very inspiring.

Gujarat: Shivam Solanki, who lost his arms & a leg in an accident at the age of 12, has scored 92% marks in state board exams for the science stream of Class 12. "I want to become a doctor, if not, I want to serve people by joining any other related service," he says. (20.5.2020) pic.twitter.com/vo6or3k7rb — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

This year 71.34% of candidates have passed the Science stream in Gujarat Board 12th examination. Result of the science stream released last week, boys have better results than girls. While the passing percentage of boys was 71.69 percent, the result of girls was 70.85 percent.