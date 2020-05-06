NEWS

SHINee’s Taemin to greet fans during his daily life via his very own ‘TAEM Log 6v6’

May 6, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

SHINee‘s Taemin is coming quickly with his very own v-log sequence, ‘TAEM Log 6v6‘!

The primary episode of Taemin’s ‘TAEM Log 6v6’ premieres this Could 6 at 6 PM KST via SHINee’s official SNS platforms, then at 7 PM KST via YouTube and Naver TV. Afterward, new episodes shall be posted each Wednesday nights. 

The short-form v-log sequence will characteristic numerous sides of Taemin during his on a regular basis life, in addition to behind-the-scenes moments from SuperM‘s latest online live performance ‘Past The Future‘!

Make sure that to catch ‘TAEM Log 6v6’, premiering later in just a few hours!

READ  9kmovies to download movies - Tamil movie download

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.