SHINee’s Taemin to greet fans during his daily life via his very own ‘TAEM Log 6v6’

SHINee‘s Taemin is coming quickly with his very own v-log sequence, ‘TAEM Log 6v6‘!

The primary episode of Taemin’s ‘TAEM Log 6v6’ premieres this Could 6 at 6 PM KST via SHINee’s official SNS platforms, then at 7 PM KST via YouTube and Naver TV. Afterward, new episodes shall be posted each Wednesday nights.

The short-form v-log sequence will characteristic numerous sides of Taemin during his on a regular basis life, in addition to behind-the-scenes moments from SuperM‘s latest online live performance ‘Past The Future‘!

Make sure that to catch ‘TAEM Log 6v6’, premiering later in just a few hours!