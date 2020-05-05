NEWS

Shindong GAYO with APink! Bomi: “You look so tired because of diet, your cheeks are shaking”

May 5, 2020
APink members had been company in one other episode of Shindong GAYO. Throughout TMI Information part Eunji shared somewhat bit about her consuming habits, and Bomi joked about Shindong: 
“You look so tired because of weight loss program, your cheeks are shaking”

MC responded:
“We’re speaking concerning the pink jelly bean and it make me so desperate to eat. Really I do not like jelly however while you’re on weight loss program it is simply all good.”

Shindong shared his experiences concerning the present weight loss program, and Bomi admitted that she needs to strive JUVIS weight loss program system. Afterward APink members have introduced key factors of “Dumhdurum” choreography, and MC tried to bop it completely.

