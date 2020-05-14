Shin Dong Yup, Suzy, & Park Bo Gum to once again host the ’56th Baeksang Arts Awards’

The upcoming annual ‘56th Baeksang Arts Awards‘ has confirmed on Might 13 that Shin Dong Yup, Suzy, and Park Bo Gum will likely be working collectively again for the third 12 months in a row, as the official hosts of this 12 months’s ceremonies.

The ’56th Baeksang Arts Awards’ is ready to happen this coming June 5 at the Ilsan Kintex in Gyeonggi province. The awards will likely be deciding on a few of the high TV dramas, display movies, and theater productions from the previous 12 months. The judging standards takes into consideration any productions revealed between April 1, 2019 till April 30, 2020.

In the meantime, Shin Dong Yup, Suzy, and Park Bo Gum have labored collectively as the important MCs of the ‘Baeksang Arts Awards’ since 2018. This 12 months’s ceremony will likely be broadcast reside on June 5 beginning at 5 PM KST, however with none audiences current.