Shazam integrates with Apple Music on Android: report

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Finally, two of Apple’s services are 100% integrated into Android phones.

According to a report by Android Police, the Apple Music integration has begun to reach the Shazam app on Android for some users so it is a matter of time before it reaches all. Until now, only Shazam for iOS allowed all users with an Apple Music subscription to link both applications to listen to all music and playlists from Shazam as if it were a main player. This makes sense, as Shazam has been owned by Apple since 2018.

To activate the integration you need to download the latest version for Android of Shazam, 10.19.0-200221. Once you have updated the app you should see the option “connect with Apple Music” in the “Settings” menu of the app within the “streaming” section. Simply click on the “Connect” button and if you have an active subscription to Apple’s music service, you can share playlists between Shazam and Apple Music.

In addition to the integration with Shazam, this version also includes the famous dark mode within a new option called “Themes” within the “Settings” menu of the app.

Remember that these functions may not yet be available to you, as they are coming little by little to everyone. At the time of writing, CNET en Español was unable to verify the integration between Shazam and Apple Music on Android.

