Shazam! Director Releases Horror Short Film Shadowed While Quarantined

David F. Sandberg, the director of Shazam!, simply launched a brand new horror brief movie referred to as Shadowed, which was filmed at his home throughout quarantine. Earlier than directing the 2019 DCEU movie starring Zachary Levi, Sandberg made well-produced and really terrifying brief movies. One particularly, referred to as Lights Out, was extraordinarily fashionable. Sandberg directed a function model in 2016, which was his first full-length movie.

Sandberg posted the brand new brief movie on his YouTube account. As together with his different shorts, Shadowed stars his spouse, Lotta Losten, as a lady alone in her home who’s laid low with unusual issues within the shadows. The video description solely says, “Kind of a companion piece to our brief Lights Out. Watch loud in the dead of night.”

Shortly after the discharge of Lights Out in theaters, a sequel was introduced as being in growth. Since then, there was no additional information, probably due to Sandberg directing Shazam!. After the success of that movie, a sequel was rapidly green-lit, and Sandberg is returning to direct. Shazam! 2 was initially anticipated to movie this summer season across the identical time as Black Adam, although there’s more likely to be a delay.

Though his work in Shazam! is nice, Sandberg clearly has a expertise for creating really creepy tales. It appears solely a matter of time earlier than he totally returns to the horror style. Whether or not it is the long-awaited sequel to Lights Out or one thing else, if it is something like Shadowed, it is positive to be definitely worth the wait.

Supply: Youtube/David F. Sandberg

