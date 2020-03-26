Shawn Mendes Is Donating $175,000 To Toronto’s SickKids Foundation

Senorita singer Shawn Mendes has come forward to help out in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic by donating to Toronto’s SickKids Foundation. The Canadian pop star has donated $175,000 to the muse. Shawn Mendes launched that he was making the donation by the use of The Shawn Mendes Foundation. Mendes moreover shared that he might be donating all incoming donations for the next month to SickKids and the World Properly being Group (WHO).

“The @shawnfoundation & I have been working to look out strategies to best assist COVID-19 assist efforts, and to direct our sources to the place we’re capable of make a distinction. We’ve made a donation to @sickkidssvs hospital this week to help assist the urgent screening and prevention of COVID-19 in my hometown of Toronto. For the next month, all donations to The Shawn Mendes Foundation will go in route of SickKids Hospital & assist efforts all around the world by the @WHO.”

Ted Gerrard, Chief Govt Officer of the SickKids Foundation, thanked Shawn Mendes for donating to the set off in an announcement to Leisure Tonight Canada.

“We’re so grateful to Shawn and The Shawn Mendes Foundation for his or her continued assist of SickKids Foundation and our hospital proper right here in Toronto. This generous and properly timed donation will assist our hospital with elevated efforts in prevention and screening of COVID-19.”

The Shawn Mendes foundation moreover shared concepts for staying safe along with psychological properly being assist sources by the use of Instagram last week.

In addition to, Shawn acquired collectively alongside together with his girlfriend Camila Cabello to positioned on a dwell efficiency on Instagram Reside for World Citizen’s Collectively at Home assortment. Shawn and Camila sang “Misplaced in Japan,” “Havana,” and their hit duo “Senorita.”

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Kylie Jenner Donates THIS Whopping Amount To Help Healthcare Staff