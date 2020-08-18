Sharon Stone suffers intensely from COVID-19 while supporting Biden

Sharon Stone shared that her sister Kelly was diagnosed with coronavirus and blamed people who refuse to wear face masks in the United States for exposing her to Covid-19, which is now life-threatening.

“My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has coronavirus. This is your room at the hospital. One of you who was not wearing a mask did this, ”the actress wrote in an Instagram post that featured photos of her sister’s hospital room.

“She doesn’t have an immune system. The only place he went is to the pharmacy. Tests are not done in your county unless you have symptoms, and then there are five days of waiting for results. Can you face this room alone? Wear a mask! For you and others. Please!”.

Hours later, Stone shared her sister’s post saying that, in March, she thought “Covid-19 couldn’t find” her and her husband in Montana.

“No shopping, no parties, I barely saw a human. Now struggling to breathe. You don’t want Covid! ”Kelly Stone wrote.

“Please light candles for my sister Kelly and her husband, my dear friend Bruce,” said the actress.

Stone also shared a nearly four-minute video, titled “Vote to Live.”

“As many of you know, I posted that my sister was in the hospital in a Covid room and that she has lupus, and that she is fighting for her life.

“I didn’t tell them that her husband Bruce is also in a Covid room on the same ward fighting for his life, and that they stayed home as long as possible.”

Stone also said that his grandmother and godmother died from the coronavirus, in addition to taking advantage of the post to show his support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“With women in power, we will fight for our families. We will fight for people to live. We will fight for people to get tested (for the virus), ”he said.