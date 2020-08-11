Sharon Stone ‘nothing is saved’ in memoir

Sharon Stone takes on a new role in real life, as the writer of her memoirs.

“I’ve learned to forgive the unforgivable,” says Stone, whose book “The Beauty of Living Twice” will be published in March. “My hope is that, by sharing my journey, you too can learn to do the same.”

Alfred A. Knopf announced Tuesday that the 62-year-old actress reflects on everything from her painful childhood in Pennsylvania, to movies such as the famous thriller “Basic Instinct,” and the epic from Martin Scorsese’s mob “Casino” for which she was nominated for an Oscar and received a Golden Globe. She also writes about her two marriages, the near-fatal stroke she suffered in 2001, and her humanitarian work for AIDS research and other causes.

Stone in these pages is reminiscent of the Stone who made headlines throughout her career: she is brave, honest and forthright, and she holds nothing back when discussing aspects of the trauma and violence she endured as a child and how her chosen acting career it echoed many of those same attacks, “Knopf said in a statement.

Stone’s film credits also include Albert Brooks’s “The Muse,” Jim Jarmusch’s “Broken Flowers” ​​and Steven Soderbergh’s “The Laundromat” released. in 2019.