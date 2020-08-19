Sharon Stone attacks Trump over coronavirus: ‘Don’t vote for a killer’

Sharon Stone published several videos in the last hours in which she showed her total concern about the coronavirus situation, supported the Democrats in the race for the White House, and strongly criticized President Donald Trump’s management of the pandemic.

“The only thing that’s going to change this is if they vote for (Democratic candidate) Joe Biden and (his aspiring vice president) Kamala Harris. And the reason this will happen is because with women in power we will fight for families, we will fight for people to live (…). Please vote. And please, whatever you do, don’t vote for a murderer, ”said the actress.

This implicit reference to Trump came from Stone at the end of a harsh video of more than three minutes in which the actress, with a very serious and sad face, revealed that her grandmother and godmother died of the coronavirus, and that her sister and his brother-in-law were infected.

“They keep telling us that the risk is very small, that you may not die, that you will be fine. But I tell them what is happening with my family (…): my sister and my brother-in-law are fighting for their lives, and my sister is not very well, ”he explained.

Stone said that his relatives live in Montana and denounced that in that state there are not enough coronavirus tests being done and that medical personnel are not adequately protected.

“These nurses are risking their lives and cannot get tested. The stress, the pressure, the fatigue that is happening in that hospital (where his sister is admitted) collides with the conflict in the court, where people carry weapons and say that it is their freedom not to have to wear a mask ”, lament.

Nominated for an Oscar for best actress for “Casino” (1995), Stone will premiere on Netflix on September 18 “Ratched”, a series that serves as a prequel to the film “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975) and starring Sarah Paulson.