Shareholder sues Zoom over security breaches: report

Zoom has received a lawsuit accusing the video call app of hiding security and privacy flaws, it reported. Bloomberg Wednesday April 8.

Service security issues have intensified in recent weeks as more people turn to the platform to work and socialize from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, April 7 in federal court, shareholder Michael Drieu accused Zoom of having “inadequate privacy and data security measures” and falsely claiming that the service was end-to-end encrypted. As a result, Zoom users faced an increased risk of accessing personal information from “unauthorized parties,” according to the lawsuit reported by Bloomberg.

Neither Zoom nor Drieu’s attorney immediately responded to a request for comment from CNET.

The coronavirus has infected more than 1.4 million people and caused more than 83,000 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the World Health Organization officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.

