Shang-Chi: Premiere, trailers and everything you need to know about the Marvel movie

Shang-Chi will be the first Asian superhero with his own film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Your title is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and its premiere is scheduled for February 12, 2021.

The protagonist is Chinese-born Canadian actor Simu Liu. And the director is Destin Daniel Cretton, born in Hawaii, known for independent films like Short Term 12 (2013) and The Glass Castle (2017), both starring Brie Larson. The plot was written by Chinese-American screenwriter Dave Callaham, who wrote the screenplay for Wonder Woman 1984 (2020). Marvel Studios wanted the film to represent the Asian community and treat its traditions with respect.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS, with Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. In theaters February 12, 2021. pic.twitter.com/VXaqJ5uN6B — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

The film is part of the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Trailers and behind-the-scenes videos

For now, Marvel Studios has not revealed trailers for the film. However, this CNET video from December 2018 may be helpful in getting to know the character in the comics.

Synopsis and theories

Marvel Studios has not revealed the official plot of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Because the character will be featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the film, hopefully it will be an origin story for the character.

Shang-Chi was created by writer Steve Englehart and cartoonist Jim Starlin for the comic Special Marvel Edition # 15, December 1973. Marvel introduced Shang-Chi with the nickname The Master of Kung Fu.

This was due to the fact that the publisher decided to create the character to take advantage of the furor caused by martial arts films in the United States, the popularity of the actor Bruce Lee – whom Shang-Chi resembles in the comics – and the success that then i had the series Kung Fu (1972-1975), starring actor David Carradine.

Unlike most Marvel superheroes, Shang-Chi does not possess superpowers, although over the years he will acquire the ability to replicate himself. But originally he is an ordinary human, who by dint of training becomes a martial arts master.

Shang-Chi acts alone, although he becomes a member of the Avengers and, sometimes, of the Heroes for Hire group, to which Luke Cage and Iron Fist belong, among others.

The origin is curious, since Marvel Comics acquired the rights to the novels pulp of the writer Sax Rohmer – very popular in the 20s of the last century – to use the character of Fu Manchu as a villain. This dreaded character appears in the early comics as the father of Shang-Chi, but later, when Marvel lost the rights to Rohmer’s books, the figure of Fu Manchu was minimized until it almost disappeared.

In 2010 screenwriter Ed Brubaker established in the comic Secret Avengers # 6 that Shang-Chi’s real father was an ancient Chinese sorcerer named Zheng Zu, who had discovered the secret of immortality. It is possible that this is the route that Marvel Studios chose in the film.

Shang-Chi was raised as a child in the secrets of martial arts. His skill is of such magnitude that he can dodge bullets and surpass the skills of many athletes. In addition to being a master in hand combat, he is adept at using swords, staves, and oriental weapons such as Kali sticks, nunchaku, and shuriken (metal stars with sharp points).

A curious fact: in the comics, Shang-Chi has taught combat to Captain America, Spider-Man and Wolverine, to mention some superheroes of whom he has been an instructor in martial arts.

The title of the film is a reference to the 10 rings of the Mandarin. This is a well known Marvel Comics villain and main Iron Man arch villain in the comics. In Iron Man 3 (2013) was played by Ben Kingsley, but the film reveals that the character is actually an actor in disguise, used as a cover by the film’s true villain, Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce).

In the comics, The Mandarin is a genius scientist and a martial arts expert. The source of their power is ten rings, which use the technology of an ancient extraterrestrial race called Makluan, with the appearance of dragons. Each ring has a different power and is worn on a specific finger (this guide explains each power). In the comics, Iron Man, after defeating The Mandarin, hides these rings in SHIELD headquarters

In Iron Man 3 The Ten Rings is the name of a criminal terrorist organization controlled by The Mandarin. It will be interesting to know which route Marvel Studios takes in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In the comic book saga Secret Wars From Marvel, the 10 rings are 10 martial arts techniques invented by The Mandarin. Will it be 10 magic rings of power, a terrorist group, or 10 martial arts techniques?

If they are physical rings of power, they are very reminiscent of the Infinity Stones that Thanos gathers in the Infinity Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Cast and characters

The character of Shang-Chi will be played by actor Simu Liu, born in Harbin, China, in 1989. Liu emigrated to Canada at the age of five and there he has developed his career as an artist, standing out for his participation in the local series Kim’s Convenience (2016-).

Best known are the other two confirmed cast actors: Awkwafina (The Farewell) y Tony Leung (In the Mood for Love, Hero).

Simu Liu (Shang-Chi)

Awkwafina

Tony Leung (The Mandarin)

Release date

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings It opens on February 12, 2021 in the United States, Spain, Mexico and the rest of Latin America.

Review or critique

We still haven’t seen Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Keep visiting CNET en Español to read about what we thought about this title.

